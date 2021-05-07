Beauty bonding: Mother's Day 2021 looks for mother, daughter

MANILA, Philippines — On Mother's Day, score these beauty finds for the most beautiful woman of the day.

Read on and find out best summer deals on skincare and makeup. She might even see the looks she might be interested to try.

For the eyes

The eyes are the most visible part of the face these days. It is often said that they are the windows to a person's soul. With these serving as the focal point now more than ever, it is important to help keep them as fresh-looking without the tired eyes look.

Here are new launches that say they can give you that young-looking, vibrant pair of eyes for all the virtual events and sessions you are no doubt going to attend.

Actively protect your eyes with a multi-tasking power serum. Launched in different parts of Asia, Filipinos will have the chance to experience the power and magic of BSkin Eye Serum. It is an eye care serum that is packed with multiple benefits – hydrates, firms, and brightens your most loved eye area. It reverses signs of aging, erases dark circles and pigmentation, decongests and reduces puffiness and prevents skin dryness.

To further protect your eyes, you can use light make-up during daytime to cover eye woes and to add up some color on it to make it brighter and more attractive. But always make sure to use products that are made of safe ingredients and will not damage your skin like the BSkin SS Cream. This 4-in-1 cream is made up of all-natural ingredients which combine skincare, sunblock, because of its SPF50+/PA++, makeup base and foundation.

While on nighttime after a long day, make sure to treat your skin and never skip your skin care routine. Always follow the wash-tone-moisturize routine. But don’t forget to give extra care to the most exposed and tired part of your face – your eyes.

Nourish eyes with a science-based eye gel patch. With only 10 minutes plastered under the hood of your eyes, you can feel refreshed and visibly see the results with the Good Molecules Caffeine Energizing Hydrogel Eye Patches.

These caffeine-infused hydrogel eye patches work to brighten, hydrate, and reduce puffiness around the eyes in just 10 minutes. They’re the perfect quick pick-me-up for puffy, tired-looking eyes.

This is among the beauty finds at BeautyMNL that comes from the mind of renowned beauty guru Nils Johnson, the founder of Beautylish, a US-based e-commerce platform that retails various global beauty brands). Johnson created Good Molecules by working directly with the top labs to create science-backed skincare solutions for acne, redness and hyperpigmentation.

Other Good Molecules products up for grabs are the Niacinamide Serum formulated with 10% niacinamide; the alcohol-free Niacinamide Toner; Hyaluronic Acid Serum; Pineapple Exfoliating Powder formulated with fruit enzymes, vitamin C, and rice powder; and the Discoloration Correcting Serum. The brand displays the specific percentages of each ingredient on their labels. This allows the purity of ingredients and clean formula to speak for themselves. The brand is distributed in the Philippines by Painted Ladies Cosmetics.

For the face

Look like a seasoned makeup pro with these easy makeup tips. Beauty shouldn’t be complicated. With lots of techniques, styles, and shades to choose from, figuring out the beat that works can be a bit of a challenge. So, whether you’re starting out on your makeup journey with just a lipstick and eyeliner, or mastering the art of blending and contouring, here are fool-proof makeup tips you can do for good practice:

1. Use a BB cream on the go (and blush too!)

Using BB cream does more than just cover up blemishes, it also moisturizes your skin, and more importantly, it gives your skin a break from heavy makeup! So if you have no time to go through the whole primer-concealer-foundation base route, this one can help you out. Avon's Simply Pretty BB Matte Blush Duo is perfect for that, and also if you want to add some natural flush on your cheeks!

2. Sport those tamed, on-fleek brows.

Sometimes, a twitch of an eyebrow is all you need to make a statement. Apply Simply Pretty Brow Gel Mascara to tame rowdy brow hairs and tint them to fill in the obvious gaps for a fuller look.

3. Spoon is key.

Don’t you just hate it when you put on mascara and your already shaded eyelids get smudged after a few blinks? Well, an ingenious trick is to break out your favorite spoon and hold it over your eyelids while putting on Simply Pretty Full Lash Mascara as you normally would. This shields your eyelids from blotches, and can also serve as a stencil to draw that perfect winged liner!

4. Connect the dots for a more streamlined eye line.

If you want a bolder look that makes you stand out, putting on eyeliner has always been the go-to look because it defines and refines your eyes. The Simply Pretty Eye Defining Pencil does just the trick!

But more often than not, drawing a decent line on your lids will be a bit of a challenge – especially if you just can’t get the consistency of the width of the lines. Start out with a few dots (or dash lines, whichever works for you) with the same width of the line you want.Connect everything together in one go and you’re set!

5. Draw your Cupid’s Bow with an X.

Want to get more attention on your lips? Drawing on them will make them look fuller with the Simply Pretty Lip Defining Pencil. A good starting point is to mark an “X” that follows the natural lining of your upper lip. From there, fill in the rest with a lippie of the same shade and voilà!

Try out Simply Pretty Lipstick Duo for double the shade and double the formula – why choose between matte and satin when you can have both at either ends?

Dive in to the 'Botaniceuticals' craze. From the word itself, it means its on the mission to revitalize, soothe and nurture skin the natural way. BYS Philippines has set out to create a skin care line that would do it all: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect your skin. The line has 10 products with each being carefully formulated with targeting ingredients and rich textures.

Skin by BYS contains Botaniceutical Plus - 10, which are 10 powerful, natural ingredients that target most skin concerns: deep cleansing, dryness, irritation, dull and uneven skin tone, improving elasticity, and fighting free radicals linked to aging.

The Extra Gentle Micellar Water is a no-rinse cleansing water that removes makeup and impurities. The Extra Gentle Milk Jelly Cleanser is a non-irritating formula suitable for all skin types and when used daily, yields a smoother and brighter complexion.

The Extra Hydrating Balancing Toner is a hydrating toner formulated with hyaluronic acid that helps restore skin elasticity and reduce fine lines while keeping moisture locked in. The Extra Glow Brightening Serum is a lightweight serum rich in vitamin C and natural skin boosters including Papaya and Lime Fruit Extract. Consistent use results in visibly brighter and plumper skin with a more youthful, healthy glow.

The Extra Firming Youth Serum, a plant-derived serum, helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, making skin feel firmer and more youthful. The Extra Glow Face Cream is a total brightening cream that leaves skin glowing.

The Extra Brightening Eye Cream visibly brightens the skin around the eyes and helps diminish puffiness, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties and other natural skin boosters. The Extra Effortless Pore Perfecting Sunblock is a weightless sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA+++, as well as pore-blurring and sebum-controlling properties. It has Green Tea Leaf Extract, which effectively protects the skin against UV damage, consequently preventing photoaging and weakening of collagen and elastin fibers.

The Extra Glow Sheet Mask and the Extra Firming Sheet Mask help you achieve a healthy-looking glow and a more refined skin texture, respectively.

And perhaps what makes Skin by BYS most promising is threefold: each product in the range is ethically crafted (vegan and cruelty-free), is hypoallergenic, and contains none of the harmful chemicals (petroleum, artificial colors, propylene glycol, MEA, DEA, TEA, phthalates, triclosan, parabens, and sulphates).

Put out the best face with these shades. Ready.Set.Glow takes pride in its Badass Collection made of satin crème and silky matte lipsticks in nine shades, smudge-proof colored liquid eyeliners in six shades, colored waterproof gel eyeliners with sharpeners that come in eight shades, smudge-proof eye shimmers in four shades. The formulations have been made in South Korea and China.

Early in 2021, Ready.Set.Glow also introduced its additional makeup products to its Badass Collection: the all-new Glittered Eyeliners that come in four shades Orange Sparkle, Glittery Gray, Pink Diamond and Hazel Dazzle and its premiere Graphic White Liner. The makeup line held a virtual event on self-love with Miss Universe 2020 1st Runner-Up Bella Ysmael.

“Self-love is important because it is what will keep you stable if you find yourself in an unstable situation. It will keep you afloat when it seems like everything is drowning,” Bella Ysmael said.

Grab discounted summer skincare and makeup essentials. There's no denying that summer is here with the temperature and humidity making us sweat and take a bath more than thrice a day. But the sweltering heat cannot stop us from looking our best especially when we need to attend virtual events, work and gathering.

To look and still feel fresh this summer for your online gigs and duties, you need lightweight and non-sticky beauty products that won’t just hold up throughout the day, but also protect your skin from the harsh heat. You need to focus on looking for gentle, hydrating ingredients. Good news for you whose looking to buy your makeup and skincare needs with Shopee Beauty's deals at 90% off.

The leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan recently introduced Alex Gonzaga as the face of its Payday Sales. The actress will act as Filipinos’ payday shopping buddy as she shares the best money-saving deals to enjoy at Payday Sales.

Ruoshan Tao, Head of Marketing at Shopee Philippines, said, “We’re excited to kick off our 5.15 Payday Sale with Alex Gonzaga, who is one of the most beloved TV and social media personalities of her generation. With her quirky, vibrant character and ability to connect with Filipinos, we believe Alex is the perfect person to guide shoppers as they try to spend their money wisely by looking for all the best deals on the platform. We hope Filipinos will be able to maximize their money’s worth this akinse with all the discounts and rewards."

This payday, you can buy essentials and treat yourself minus the extra fees. Shop all day long with Shopee’s free shipping promotion, with no minimum spend required. Enjoy big flash deals on health, home, and work-from-home must-haves. For only P15, you can buy an iCare Digital Blood Pressure Monitor, originally P813; a TP-Link Home Security Camera, originally P1,850; and a Mobile Phone Ring Light, originally P3,973.

Take control using toners. Available at all leading supermarkets and drugstores nationwide, as well as Kojiesan’s official LazMall on Lazada and Beauty MNL, Kojie.san inspires you to Take Control as it relaunches its improved toners to complete its first-ever face care line.

As an innovator in kojic acid formulation, the brand infuses every bottle of its toners with the power of Zero Pigment Light technology to target blemishes, and HydroMoist formula, to keep skin hydrated and moisturized for hours. The brand now offers two toners based on the look that you want your skin to have. While both toners help promote skin renewal by eliminating dry, uneven, and rough skin, you can choose whether you want a glassy finish, or matte. These products are effective but gentle on the skin, and are alcohol-free to prevent from stripping away the skin’s natural oils, and aggravating any skin damage. The toners are also dermatologically-tested, hypoallergenic, and paraben-free for your safety.

The Skin Lightening Cleanser + Toner w/ HydroMoist is a facial toner that contains a dual-action formula: it’s a cleanser and toner in one product. As some cleansers can be harsh and drying on the skin, Kojie.san combined the cleaning benefit that removes deep-seated dirt and impurities, with the toner action of boosting hydration to help protect your skin from loss of moisture and giving it that healthy and luminous finish that people love referring to as “glassy.”

Meanwhile, the Skin Lightening Pore Minimizing Toner w/ HydroMoist is a facial toner with skin-purifying formula that helps minimize pores because of oily skin. This formula coats the skin’s surface to protect it from dirt and impurities that may clog pores, and cause them to become bigger. Perfect for improving skin firmness by tightening pores and keeping shine at bay, this toner leaves the skin looking matte, oil-free and healthy.

Be set for life with a "skinvestment." In a time when routines make up our day-to-day lives, having a proper skincare regimen is one of the more important routines beauty enthusiasts strictly follow. This is important as skin acts as the largest barrier against infection, needing constant maintenance.

As an indicator of one’s health, building a habit of skincare can go a long way, which officially starts by making the right skinvestment. Skinvestment is the action of investing time, money, and effort on your skincare routine in order to bring out a healthier skin. In doing so, skinthusiasts will achieve the skin that will help them reach their personal goals and pursuits in life, stress-free and worry-free.

And how does one make the right investment? Aside from seeking advice from a board-certified dermatologist, seeking for dermatologist-recommended products is also a must, as these products have been proven to be safe and effective even to sensitive skin. Another part of skinvestment is having a complete regimen and doing it consistently until desired results are achieved.

Dermatologist-recommended Cetaphil is a brand beloved by skinthusiasts thanks to its wide range of products formulated with gentle yet effective ingredients appropriate even to sensitive skin. The cult favorite brand offers products that not only cleanses skin but also protects against the 5 signs of skin sensitivity (dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness, weakened skin barrier), giving skin #CompleteCare with every wash and application.

Cetaphil Sun is a lightweight, dermatologically tested and highly water-resistant face and body sunscreen suitable for sensitive skin. With its SP 50+ and UVA and UVB protection, Cetaphil Sun is the perfect sunscreen for daily use without leaving any white cast on the face. Meanwhile, Cetaphil Body includes: Body Wash, Deep Cleansing Bar, Antibacterial Bar and Moisturizing Cream, a rich cream that intensely hydrates for a full 24-hours replenishing moisture for softer, smoother, healthier looking skin. The brand's Sun and Body products are available in Mercury Drug and Watsons stores nationwide, as well as via online at the official stores in Lazada and Shopee.

Celebrate strength in softness. Empowering Filipinas to celebrate toughness from deep within, skin care science expert Physiogel went live on Facebook last April 17 for the first episode of Celebrating Strength in Softness: Strong Skin Stories with Physiogel, graced by celebrity momfluencer Saab Magalona-Baccaro.

Physiogel has always been passionate about celebrating strong, independent women who nurture their skins’ sensitive strength. Through this Facebook Live series, their strong skin stories will not only be heard but will be celebrated to inspire.

“Being soft and strong is a combination very few have mastered," shared by host Bianca Valerio as she opens up the conversation. This powerful quote by author Yasmin Mogahed mirrors the reality about this duality – that it is not easy be both soft and strong. Sometimes, it even takes a lot of pressure and hardships to turn us into strong, precious diamonds.

Inspiring more women to trust this process of becoming, Magalona-Baccaro took us through her journey – from being self-critical to knowing how to “embrace our inner softness and see the good in others."

Her mom influenced her to find strength in softness, referring to her as the “guiding star” that encouraged her to give selflessly. Through her example, Saab was able to go through a hard time in her life as a mother herself, as she recalls “smiling wide through all the pain, unwittingly becoming the source of comfort for everyone who also lost a piece of themselves when I lost my child”. This newfound courage guides her through the pressures of motherhood, transforming her into a shining role model to her kids, Pancho and Vito.

Hoping to share the lessons from her self-discovery, Saab encouraged the viewers to find confidence in their gentleness. “If kindness is at the core of everything you do, you will have nothing to be ashamed of. This confidence is where you will get your strength," she added.

There is power in having strength beneath our softness, and the best way to start is by strengthening our skin with Physiogel. Its Biomimic Technology can help repair the skin’s moisture barrier to make it strong and soft with regular use. Start your skin-strengthening regimen with Physiogel, available at Mercury Drug, Watsons, South Star Drug, Rose Pharmacy, and BeautyMNL.

For the hair

Take care of your tresses and locks with these finds. There’s a whole lot of reasons why harmful ingredients like Parabens, Mineral Oil, Silicone, SLS and Isothiazolinone, which are usually found in synthetic products a big no-no in the shopping cart. They can cause irritation and dryness to your skin and scalp, like when sulfate strips your skin off moisture.

To help you achieve that harm-free, natural beauty, Watsons started the Only Naturals campaign to help people learn more about the power of natural products; where they originated and their great benefits, plus a 101 on the harmful ingredients to be avoided, to help you decide what to get when looking for what’s best for your skin and scalp.

Watsons introduced seven ranges formulated with certified organic ingredients Olive, Argan, Marula, Aloe Vera, Paw Paw, Rice Bran and Macadamia. Apart from these, there are two new variants, Cica & Sunflower and Coffee.

Here are what these natural ingredients can do:

Sourced from Italy, olive is a go-to ingredient that provides deep moisturizing great for getting rid of hair’s dryness and for achieving that cleansed, hydrated skin

is a go-to ingredient that provides deep moisturizing great for getting rid of hair’s dryness and for achieving that cleansed, hydrated skin The Argan range works best with extremely dry and damaged hair and skin with its double powered revitalizing and moisturizing. This liquid gold is sourced from Morocco.

range works best with extremely dry and damaged hair and skin with its double powered revitalizing and moisturizing. This liquid gold is sourced from Morocco. Marula from Africa has a caring formula that restores hair moisture and tames frizz to turn course, brittle hair to soft and smooth locks.

from Africa has a caring formula that restores hair moisture and tames frizz to turn course, brittle hair to soft and smooth locks. Sourced from the United States and United Kingdowm, the Aloe Vera range doubles the soothing benefits of organic aloe vera and extract for dry and irritated skin while strengthening your hair from roots to tips, perfect for dandruff-prone, oily scalp.

range doubles the soothing benefits of organic aloe vera and extract for dry and irritated skin while strengthening your hair from roots to tips, perfect for dandruff-prone, oily scalp. Paw Paw range from Australia doubles the repairing action for a healthy-looking, smoother skin.

range from Australia doubles the repairing action for a healthy-looking, smoother skin. Rice Bran. This is many Japanese' secret to achieving a more luminous-looking skin. Rice bran effectively whitens without stripping your skin of its moisture.

This is many Japanese' secret to achieving a more luminous-looking skin. Rice bran effectively whitens without stripping your skin of its moisture. Another one from Australia, the Macadamia range doubles the rejuvenating effects that gets rid of dull, fine hair by rebalancing hair moisture for a revitalized hair and scalp.

For those who have been a fan of Creamsilk, the brand introduced the Cream Silk Ultimate Reborn with Tri-Oleo Complex. At the core of this new formulation is Tri-Oleo Complex, which penetrates deep into hair layers and revives locks from dull, dry and lifeless to visibly full of life.

Extracted from rose bush seeds commonly found in Chile, rosehip oil contains healthy nutrients to help give hair smoothness and shine. Meanwhile, argan oil from Morocco, lowers the chance of proteins leaving your locks, effectively strengthening them from further damage. Originating in South Africa and used by Zulu people to maintain a healthy glow on their skin and hair, marula oil is quickly absorbed into hair resulting in thick, healthy and moisturized locks. All these are combined within Tri-Oleo Complex.

Have salon-gorgeous hair at home. For beauty enthusiasts, salons are much needed source of self-care and maintenance. But with the lockdown being implemented, this self-care ritual of weekly salon appointments with a trusted hairstylist has been put to a halt, disrupting any semblance of normalcy and ways to treat themselves.

With the new normal comes a variety of hair problems such as dullness, split ends, heat damage, rough texture, excessive hair breakage, dull and frizzy hair and altogether unmanageable hair. With no salon appointments to look forward to, people have been adapting new ways to keep their hair salon gorgeous. TRESemmé, the leading brand in keratin care in the Philippines and known for its salon-quality products, saw the opportunity to answer the need of Filipinas to look their salon-gorgeous best even at home during the extended lockdown.

Introducing Keratin Smooth, the answer to the daily hair woes of the salon-deprived Filipinas, who can’t just yet resume their regular salon visits. The best-ever TRESemmé Keratin Smooth offers the revolutionary KERA10 protein complex, Unilever’s superior patented technology that works into each hair strand inside out transforming dry and frizzy hair into salon-quality smooth hair. Keratin Smooth is formulated with salon experts to provide hair with 10 salon benefits needed for everyday slaying.

Now available at the official Unilever Beauty Stores in Lazada and Shopee, Keratin Smooth's KERA10 protein complex is also designed to penetrate 10 layers deep leading to the core of the hair. It also reinforces each protein bonds, thereby deeply repairing weeks of accumulated damage caused by ultraviolet rays, heat and chemical treatment.

For the underarms

Keeps those underarms loved and taken cared of. Excessive sweat, bad odor and underarm damage are the most common underarm concerns of Filipinas. But as some deodorants can’t answer to all these concerns, some Filipinas tend to settle — either have fresh and odor-free underarms, but risk skin damage or have beautiful damage-free underarms, but at the expense of insufficient protection from sweat and odor.

There's a brand that promisese to cater to these pressing needs, so Filipinas don’t feel like they’re settling with their deodorant. Nivea Extra Whitening Deodorant promises to not only keep sweat and odor at bay. It’s packed with twice the licorice, Vitamin C, and skin nutrients that help repair damaged underarm skin by lightening dark spots and smoothening rough and bumpy skin.

If you’re looking to streamline your beauty arsenal, here’s a natural deodorant that doesn’t only keep your underarms fresh, but cares for your underarms, too. Introducing, the new Nivea Naturally Good Bio Aloe Vera deodorant. On top of guaranteeing all-day freshness, this product is made of 95% naturally sourced ingredients, so you don’t have to worry about irritated underarms. It uses a 100% vegan formula, with its ingredients consisting of ingredients that are of 95% natural origin (the remaining 5% preserves the formula and is necessary to keep the deodorant safe and stable). This deodorant is enriched with organic aloe vera to moisturize your underarms gently for that smooth skin feel. Its fragrance combines bergamot, lemon, watermelon and cucumber notes.

