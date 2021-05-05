Despite Pinoys' racist comments, Miss Universe Canada enlists Pinoy designer Michael Cinco

MANILA, Philippines — In a recent VIP colloquium online, Miss Universe Organization (MUO) President Paula Shugart gave pageant fans an idea on what type of winner they are looking for.

"She must be authentic, gives back, an advocate who is passionate in changing the lives of other people - to better themselves and the lives of others. If it's all about yourself then you are in the wrong pageant... She will be chosen based on her performance in the competition. Not just on her social media platforms."

Shugart also revealed that Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst will serve as anchor/commentator, together with Miss Universe 2017 Demi Leigh Tebow, and Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega as special analyst.

MUO's director of communications Meg Omence concurred by saying that the winner must be "a Miss with a mission."

For MUO scenographer Kevin Parham, a Miss Universe is "not a robot. You see her spirit when she's at the door. You will feel her energy."

Head of wardrobe David Profeta said that the winner is "One of the most confident, and exudes that on the stage. They simply know what they're doing and focus on being themselves."

Profeta went on to share that it will be neon dresses for the opening number this May 16 to put across the party-feel of the venue. Also, swimsuits will be custom made this year for each contestant. G. Sonsi, the Pinay co-owner of the LA-based company supplying the swimwear was excited about this piece of news.

Profeta went on to say that Bragais Shoes' three color choices - mocha, cream, and cocoa - of the same style will greatly help the candidates in fitting footwear with their skin tones. The two other members who were not in the colloquium were Vice President for business development and marketing Shawn McClain and business manager Esther Swan.

After Laos' Christina Lasassima's arrival, other candidates have also been spotted. These include Bernadette Belle Ong (Singapore), Cecilia Rosell (Honduras), Amanda Petri (Denmark), Vandana JeIetah (Mauritius), Andrea Meza (Mexico), Nguyen Khanh van Tran (Vietnam), Paula Mehmetukaj (Albania), Adline Castelino (India), Maria Thattil (Australia), Alina Luz Akselrad (Argentina), Aisha Harumi (Japan) and Monica Grigoryan (Armenia).

For a bit of trivia, another candidate will be wearing Michael Cinco's gown in the competition. Apart from Canada's Nova Stevens, Miss Universe Romania 2020 Bianca Tirsin will likewise don the famous Filipino designer's fabulous creation.

Nova recently went viral for posting about positive and negative comments she got from Filipino pageant fans.

The Miss Universe social media page also released another video, "What Makes You Unique?." While Rabiya may not be in the compilation clip, pageant fans are encouraged to watch it because it features some of the other candidates who were not in the past several videos - giving them the equal chance to be heard like the more popular delegates.