New Louis Vuitton ambassador BTS shares secret to teamwork

MANILA, Philippines — French fashion house Louis Vuitton announced today that worldwide super group BTS is the brand's new face.

"#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook," the brand announced on Twitter today, shooting its name at the top of the social media site's trending list.

Ever wonder what's that tight glue that keeps BTS a solid group? The pop group revealed in a virtual media presentation yesterday what makes their team work during the launch of Smart's "Live Life With Purpose" campaign.

They were asked, "There are seven members with seven distinct personalities. What is the secret of your teamwork?"

Leader RM took the first plunge. "I think that we have been together for a long time and the members are really very nice."

The boys were formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment.

#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. pic.twitter.com/WzRHWb3piB — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) April 23, 2021

Jin agreed, saying that they're very close but knew how to "keep our line for sure." He also added that they do not really talk about "uncomfortable things."

J-Hope and Jungkook said that it's because they are considerate with each other. Jimin agreed, adding that they are understanding of each other's differences.

V went sentimental by saying that they have good teamwork because they have the "same desire and same heart."

Suga underscored the bottom line of what makes BTS works.

"Everyone really respects each other. We couldn't help arguing sometimes because we are people but whenever that happens we dealt with it wisely," he said.

RELATED: Yes, even the weather: 5 things BTS misses about the Philippines