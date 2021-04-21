Protect your skin and lips with Mentholatum, Sunplay this summer

MANILA, Philippines — We can all agree that our top priority this summer is to protect our skin and lips from the drying factors of the season. You may do so with Mentholatum LipCare products and Sunplay Skin Aqua sunscreens, both beloved Asian beauty brands with cult beauty status.

There may be no summer outings but you still have to make sure your skin is protected from UVA/UVB rays and even blue light. Sunplay Skin Aqua sunscreen is a skincare step you should never miss.

One popular choice is Sunplay Skin Aqua UV Watery Essence with SPF 50+ PA++++; doesn’t feel thick or heavy, and doesn’t contain any fragrance or alcohol.

Another is Skin Aqua Sarafit with beauty and protection benefits; blocking UVA/UVB and blue light, plus you will get to have a supple skin because it has Hyaluronic Acid.

Mentholatum LipCare offers different lip balms. One of them is LipIce Magic Color, which is infused with Commiphora Mukul Herbs Extract to smoothen fine lines and keep lips bouncy.

It is enhanced with Beeswax and Argan Oil for 10 hours of moisture and enriched with natural ingredients like Shea Butter, Macadamia Nut Oil, Jojoba Oil, Ternifolia Nut Oil and Aloe Vera Oil Extract to keep lips smooth and healthy.

It also has Vitamin E, an antioxidant to protect your lips from the sun and other elements.

From March 25 to 28, enjoy up to 30% off on selected LipCare and Sunplay products at Watsons and SM Beauty.

More deals for Watsons Card Members! From March 26 to 28, get up to 50% off on select LipCare and Sunplay products in the Watsons Million Members Thanksgiving Sale online and in-store!

To celebrate Lazada's 9th Birthday Sale on March 27, there will be special deals and freebies. Get up to 25% off on regular Sunplay products and up to 50% off on Sunplay Watery Cool items.

There will also be 10% off on all regular Mentholatum LipCare items and a free LipIce Sugar Lip for every checkout (no minimum purchase requirement) at Mentholatum's Lazada store here.

Make sure your skin and lips get the love and protection they need with Mentholatum LipCare and Sunplay products.