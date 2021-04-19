THE BUDGETARIAN
Catriona Gray's Pinoy shoemaker named Miss Universe's new official footwear
From left: Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray wearing Jojo Bragais shoes at the competition; a piece from Bragais' collection.
Miss Universe; Jojo Bragais via Instagram

Catriona Gray's Pinoy shoemaker named Miss Universe's new official footwear

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - April 19, 2021 - 12:53pm

MANILA, Philippines —  After its partnership with e-commerce platform Lazada for the fan vote poll, as well as its long-standing relationship with Olivia Quido-Co as official skincare sponsor, Miss Universe has tapped another global Pinoy brand - Bragais Shoes - as its new official footwear.

This new tie-up was published over the weekend in the pageant's website, with a post that read, "All of our delegates walk with purpose, strength, and in their own unique stride. Presenting the official footwear sponsor of the 69th Miss Universe competition, Jojo Bragais, who empowers women to 'Walk. Win'."

The Albay-born nurse, whose shoes were proudly worn by Catriona Gray in the 2018 Miss Universe edition, was offered to be the Binibining Pilipinas 2015 official shoemaker after his impressive designs, worn by Bb. Pilipinas Supranational 2014 Yvette Santiago, who he sponsored, caught the attention of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant committee. And the rest, they say, is history.

"Salamat sa inyong lahat, umiiyak ako ngayon sa tuwa. I won't make it this far kung di dahil sa inyong naniniwala mula noon hanggang ngayon. This new achievement ng Bragais ay ating lahat na mga Filipino," posted Jojo, on his social media account, as reaction to the Miss Universe announcement.

 

All of our delegates walk with purpose, strength and in their own unique stride. Presenting the official footwear sponsor of the 69th MISS UNIVERSE competition Jojo Bragais, who empowers women to "Walk. Win." ????

Posted by Miss Universe on Saturday, April 17, 2021

 

"I just love that we have shoes suitable for all types of skin color. We have cream, silver, caramel, and cocoa," he added.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jojo Bragais (@bragaisjojo)

 

It was heartbreak, and the resulting depression, that drove and inspired Jojo to design footwear for pageant contestants.

Everything started with his sponsorship of Santiago's journey at the Binibining Pilipinas 2014 pageant.

For those who are interested to see some of Bragais' shoes and accessories, his flagship store is located at #42 Scout Borromeo in Brgy. South Triangle, Quezon City.

