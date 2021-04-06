THE BUDGETARIAN
Pia Wurtzbach makes history with most viewed fashion film at Arab Fashion Week
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach
Released

Pia Wurtzbach makes history with most viewed fashion film at Arab Fashion Week

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 6, 2021 - 2:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach’s fashion fim for Inner Sactum by Amato Couture made history as the most viewed and most reached fashion film in the history of Arab Fashion Week, with more that 24 million total impressions in only less than a week. 

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, Josh Yugen of Yugen PR Dubai said that the accomplishment is a great achievement for the Filipino team. Pia, Josh and Furne One of AMATO Couture are all Filipinos who created history in the Arab world by officially having the most viewed and most reached fashion film in the entire history of Arab Fashion Week.

“This is a great achievement for the whole team who worked tirelessly to create such a wonderful film. Pia’s magic charms the entire Middle East region, with her universal appeal and international charisma, everyone was put under her spell in this high fashion film in collaboration with the genius Furne One of AMATO Couture. I am so excited for Pia to explore new horizons in this part of the world.” Josh said. 

“AMATO Couture is the most watched and most reached fashion film in the entire history of Arab Fashion Week,” said Jacob Abrian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arab Fashion Council and Arab Fashion Week.

 

 

Pia opened the Arab Fashion Week last March 28, wearing the avant-garde creations of fellow Filipino Furne One, who is known as the "King of Couture" in Dubai, and the creative genius behind the Dubai-based fashion house Amato Couture, favorite fashion label of Hollywood celebrities such as Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj, to name a few.

The five-minute fashion film titled "Inner Sanctum," which means a very private and holy place, is a sartorial homage of Amato’s quest to life. The film is all about a woman’s journey to life; distracted by her inner good and evil but eventually finding her own strength and confronting her own fears to face the uncertain world.

“I am so thankful to all the people who watched the film. The love and support to me, Pia and Josh Yugen have been so overwhelming. We hope to inspire more Filipinos to reach for their dreams and remember that nothing is impossible if we work selflessly together,” Furne said. 

 

 

For the fashion film, the team commissioned Dubai-based director Alex Suhorucov to create an imaginary new world set in Sharjah’s Buhais Geology Park for its out-of-this-world rock formations and geological landscapes. The photo editorial of the collection was shot by Vlad Ivanov.

“This is such fantastic news! 24+ million views is a huge accomplishment. Thank you to all the people who supported this project that I did in Dubai and I hope I make Filipinos all over the world proud.” Pia said. 

