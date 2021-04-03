THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Philippines' Kelley Day bags Best National Costume at Miss Eco International 2021
Miss Eco Philippines 2020 Kelley Day announced as Best in National Costume designed by Louis Pangilinan.
@rapyuphotos, @milagulfan via Instagram

Philippines' Kelley Day bags Best National Costume at Miss Eco International 2021

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2021 - 11:24am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Eco Philippines 2020 Kelley Day won the Best National Costume at Miss Eco International in Egypt.

Day's national costume was a tastefully-decked, modern take of the Philippine terno with a filigreed panuelo, designed by Louis Pangilinan.

"It was such an honor to wear this beautiful creation in the National Costume Competition of Miss Eco International. Winning “Best National Costume” tonight just made me feel even MORE proud to be representing the Philippines. Thankful for all the hard work and creativity of the team that was behind this," Kelley said in an Instagram post. 

Prior to this, Kelley was one of the 10 candidates who excelled in the Miss Eco fitness challenge.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kelley Day (@itskelleyday)

 

During the colloquium for the "Sustainable Development Goals" for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Kelley looked radiant in a crimson off-the-shoulder jumpsuit created by Fashion Institute of the Philippines graduate Joseph Palma.

Kelley is in the coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt for the Miss Eco International finals. She will compete with over 60 other hopefuls in this environment-anchored platform. The pre-pageant events started with a photo shoot session last March 19 and a Resort Wear showcase the following day. The coronation night is on April 4. But the post-coronation activities will run until April 6.

Her send-off party in Taguig City last March 11, posted on the Miss World Philippines (msworldphils) IG page, showed her MWP 2019 sisters - reigning Miss Eco Teen Int'l RoAn Tamondong, Reina Hispanoamericana runner-up Katrina Llegado, and Miss World Philippines Michelle Dee - together with actors Raymund Bagatsing and David Chua, giving their well-wishes. Miss Multinational Isabela de Leon, who was still overseas during the event, will compete in her pageant finals in June.

"The Philippines, like the rest of the world, has been going through a lot recently and, hopefully, if I can bring some happiness, some hope; be a beacon of light for the people - as they look forward to my competition, my journey, my experience, and outcome - if I will bring home the crown.

"I hope I can bring joy to the people. It's my motivation, my goal for this competition to make the Philippines proud. And I would like to thank our national director, Arnold Vegafria, for believing in me, even when I didn't believe in myself," said Kelley, a former member of the all-girl dance group, Girl Trends.

The venue of the competition is an isolated resort that's far from public areas. "RoAn's journey last December gave me an idea how safe it was there because she also competed in Egypt. Her victory did not pressure me but gave me more confidence. I find it so inspiring talaga."

Kelly's preparations started in January last year, when she thought she would be leaving in March of last year. And then the global pandemic happened. "I had to understand COVID-19 as much as possible. I looked out at all the sources and know the intensity and how to be safe. Getting swabbed periodically was a great challenge for me, mentally.

"One of the lessons I learned during the pandemic is not to trust boys! Also, don't let a heartbreak get in the way. For most of last year, I felt down because it's difficult to be locked down with only myself to talk to. I felt socially introverted for a while," shared the budding Kapuso artist.

From Manila, Kelley's flight had a four to five-hour layover in Abu Dhabi before flying to Cairo. From there, she took a domestic flight to Sharm el-Sheikh. 

"As against showbiz work where people help you out, in pageants you are on your own. Yet, pageants are a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity. Young girls who would be given that opportunity should grab it. You don't develop attributes over a short period of time. Character comes from being raised a certain way."

When Kelley returns from Egypt, hopefully with a crown and title in tow, she'll be back working before the cameras. "With my pageant experience, I can bring more set of skills to the projects that will come my way."

The Miss World Philippines franchise has, under its umbrella, other titles such as Miss Multinational, Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Tourism, Miss Eco Teen International, Miss Eco International, and the newly acquired Miss Supranational.

KELLEY DAY MISS ECO INTERNATIONAL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Philippines' Kelley Day bags Best National Costume at Miss Eco International 2021
1 hour ago
Philippines' Kelley Day bags Best National Costume at Miss Eco International 2021
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 hour ago
Miss Eco Philippines 2020 Kelley Day won the Best National Costume at Miss Eco International in Egypt.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Creating beautiful memories amid the pandemic
3 days ago
Creating beautiful memories amid the pandemic
By Maurice Arcache | 3 days ago
Southern lady with class and style Allana Montelibano celebrated her big day in spite of the limitations of the pandemic...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Filipino-made Miss Japan garb wins Best in National Costume at Miss Grand International 2020
6 days ago
Filipino-made Miss Japan garb wins Best in National Costume at Miss Grand International 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
he Filipino-made national costume of Miss Japan Ruri Saji won the Best in National Costume award at the 2020 Miss Grand International...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Filipino-designed national costumes enter Miss Grand International top 10
7 days ago
Filipino-designed national costumes enter Miss Grand International top 10
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
The Philippines’ Samantha Bernardo made it to the top 10 of the Miss Grand International national costume competit...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Filipino designers behind Miss Grand Japan's national costume named as among top favorites
8 days ago
Filipino designers behind Miss Grand Japan's national costume named as among top favorites
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Miss Grand Japan Ruri Saji donned Filipino from head to foot at the national costume show of the ongoing Miss Grand...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Top Picks: Miss Grand International&nbsp;2020 national costume competition
8 days ago
Top Picks: Miss Grand International 2020 national costume competition
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 8 days ago
Who would win as Best in National Costume?
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with