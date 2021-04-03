Philippines' Kelley Day bags Best National Costume at Miss Eco International 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Eco Philippines 2020 Kelley Day won the Best National Costume at Miss Eco International in Egypt.

Day's national costume was a tastefully-decked, modern take of the Philippine terno with a filigreed panuelo, designed by Louis Pangilinan.

"It was such an honor to wear this beautiful creation in the National Costume Competition of Miss Eco International. Winning “Best National Costume” tonight just made me feel even MORE proud to be representing the Philippines. Thankful for all the hard work and creativity of the team that was behind this," Kelley said in an Instagram post.

Prior to this, Kelley was one of the 10 candidates who excelled in the Miss Eco fitness challenge.

During the colloquium for the "Sustainable Development Goals" for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Kelley looked radiant in a crimson off-the-shoulder jumpsuit created by Fashion Institute of the Philippines graduate Joseph Palma.

Kelley is in the coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt for the Miss Eco International finals. She will compete with over 60 other hopefuls in this environment-anchored platform. The pre-pageant events started with a photo shoot session last March 19 and a Resort Wear showcase the following day. The coronation night is on April 4. But the post-coronation activities will run until April 6.

Her send-off party in Taguig City last March 11, posted on the Miss World Philippines (msworldphils) IG page, showed her MWP 2019 sisters - reigning Miss Eco Teen Int'l RoAn Tamondong, Reina Hispanoamericana runner-up Katrina Llegado, and Miss World Philippines Michelle Dee - together with actors Raymund Bagatsing and David Chua, giving their well-wishes. Miss Multinational Isabela de Leon, who was still overseas during the event, will compete in her pageant finals in June.

"The Philippines, like the rest of the world, has been going through a lot recently and, hopefully, if I can bring some happiness, some hope; be a beacon of light for the people - as they look forward to my competition, my journey, my experience, and outcome - if I will bring home the crown.

"I hope I can bring joy to the people. It's my motivation, my goal for this competition to make the Philippines proud. And I would like to thank our national director, Arnold Vegafria, for believing in me, even when I didn't believe in myself," said Kelley, a former member of the all-girl dance group, Girl Trends.

The venue of the competition is an isolated resort that's far from public areas. "RoAn's journey last December gave me an idea how safe it was there because she also competed in Egypt. Her victory did not pressure me but gave me more confidence. I find it so inspiring talaga."

Kelly's preparations started in January last year, when she thought she would be leaving in March of last year. And then the global pandemic happened. "I had to understand COVID-19 as much as possible. I looked out at all the sources and know the intensity and how to be safe. Getting swabbed periodically was a great challenge for me, mentally.

"One of the lessons I learned during the pandemic is not to trust boys! Also, don't let a heartbreak get in the way. For most of last year, I felt down because it's difficult to be locked down with only myself to talk to. I felt socially introverted for a while," shared the budding Kapuso artist.

From Manila, Kelley's flight had a four to five-hour layover in Abu Dhabi before flying to Cairo. From there, she took a domestic flight to Sharm el-Sheikh.

"As against showbiz work where people help you out, in pageants you are on your own. Yet, pageants are a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity. Young girls who would be given that opportunity should grab it. You don't develop attributes over a short period of time. Character comes from being raised a certain way."

When Kelley returns from Egypt, hopefully with a crown and title in tow, she'll be back working before the cameras. "With my pageant experience, I can bring more set of skills to the projects that will come my way."

The Miss World Philippines franchise has, under its umbrella, other titles such as Miss Multinational, Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Tourism, Miss Eco Teen International, Miss Eco International, and the newly acquired Miss Supranational.