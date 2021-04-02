Fendi's 1st Korean ambassador Song Hye-kyo stars in fashion-romance K-drama

MANILA, Philippines — Song Hye-kyo is expected to grace the screens at the latter half of the year with the premiere of her fashion romance drama "Now, We Are Breaking Up."

Reports from Korean media state that the Hallyu star will be starring in the drama alongside Jang Ki-yong, Choi Hee-seo and Kim Joo-heon. The upcoming drama will be Hye-kyo's latest drama after her 2018 drama "Encounter" opposite Park Bo-gum.

According to the report on Soompi.com, the actress will play Ha Young-eun who is a "manager of the design team at a fashion label who is a trendy and intelligent realist." Opposite her is Ki-yong who will play the male lead Yoon Jae Guk, a "wealthy and popular freelance photographer who also has the brains and looks."

Heo-seo is Hwang Chi-sook, the director of the design team who also attended the same high school with Young-eun. Joo-heon will play the role of a chief executive officer of a public relations company.

The drama is written by Je In who wrote the 2018 mystery romance thriller "Misty." It will be directed by Lee Gil-bok whose credits include “My Love From the Star,” “Vagabond,” and “Dr. Romantic 2.”

Filming is expected to begin in April while airing will be at the second part of the year on SBS.