Doraemon named Uniqlo's new global sustainability ambassador
Doraemon joins the ranks of Swiss tennis champion Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori, Shingo Kunieda, Gordon Reid, Ayumu Hirano and Adam Scott as global brand ambassadors who will be taking part in the Japanese retailer brand's sustainability initiatives.
Doraemon named Uniqlo's new global sustainability ambassador

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 12:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Doraemon turns green!

The time-travelling robotic cat from the 22nd century was named Uniqlo's Global Sustainability Ambassador yesterday.

“Hi, everyone! I'm Doraemon and now I am Green! I’ll do my best as Uniqlo Global Sustainability Ambassador to help create a much brighter future! I want to work with you all, so we can make people everywhere more interested in the future of our world!” Doraemon said in a statement.

He joins the ranks of Swiss tennis champion Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori, Shingo Kunieda, Gordon Reid, Ayumu Hirano and Adam Scott as global brand ambassadors who will be taking part in the Japanese retailer brand's sustainability initiatives.

This partnership will see Doraemon and the clothing brand's logo rendered in green. The Doraemon Sustainability Mode will feature in the apparel brand's stores around the world, the brand websites, and other channels.

LifeWear special ambassador, Japanese actress Haruka Ayase, will appear with Doraemon in the brand's school outreach program for elementary, junior high and high school students in Japan.

“As a LifeWear Special Ambassador, I am very happy to be involved in (the company's) sustainability efforts. I too wish to learn together with everyone else and contribute, even if a few steps at a time, to a sustainable environment and society,” said Ayase.  

All the ambassadors will also contribute to these endeavors through sport and by wearing everyday apparel incorporating environmentally friendly materials.

The brand has been championing recycling and reusing through its "Recycle, Reuse, Reduce" program that includes:

  • collecting and repurposing unused down and feather materials to create new collections
  • using new technology like a collaboration with Toray in recycling down products
  • recycling other materials that cannot be reused to create new clothes into high-calorie solid fuel as substitute for coal and other fossil fuels, as well as for making soundproofing materials used for mitigating factory noise
  • having collection points in stores that enable customers to donate second-hand clothes. So far, the company claims to have donated over 41 million clothes to the poor and to refugees in 75 countries and regions.

