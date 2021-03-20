Balayage highlights: Try this new hair trend this summer!

THE BUDGETARIAN
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2021 - 3:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — A hair expert and celebrity salon founder revealed that Balayage highlights is this year's summer hair trend.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the launch of her flagship salon ML All-Stars Salon and Spa, founder Mary Letim-Ponce said Balayage highlights is wash and wear. 

“The summer hair trend this 2021 is the Balayage highlights. Usually people go to the beach when summer, Balayage highlights is wash and wear and it’s a streaks of highlights na 'pag tinamaan ng sunlight mas lalong nae-emphasize,” she said. 

“Yung mga celebrities na nagpapa-salon dito like Regine Tolentino, Nathalie Hart, naka-ganon na. Kasi ayon ang pinaka-low maintenance na hair color,” she added.  

Apart from Balayage highlights, Mary said that ash gray color is also in this summer. 

“Uso din ngayon ang ash gray. Kaso high-maintenance like kung pupunta ka sa beach kailangan mo munang mag-conditioner before swimming kasi may tendency na ma-damage. Balyage highlights and ash gray, ayan ang mga trends this summer,” she said.  

When asked how to properly take care of colored hair this summer, Mary said one should use conditioner before dipping in the pool or beach. 

“We recommend na before going out of town, make sure na i-deep conditioner mo yung hair para hindi ma-damage. Don’t use shampoo, conditioner lang para hindi siya pasukan ng mga heat of the sun, chlorine or sea salt ng dagat,” she said.  

Named ML All Stars, the salon and spa boosts its new interior, new color and ambiance with friendly and well-trained staff and a hands-on owner who will personally work to beautify customers. 

ML did the hair colors of actor Carlo Aquino and Tawag Ng Tanghalan Grand Champion Janine Berdin, making them trend online.

Among their celebrity clients are Lorna Tolentino, Ellen Adarna, Ivana Alawi, Karen Reyes, Daiana Menezes, Jelai Andres, to name a few. 

ML All-Stars Salon and Spa is located at Valencia Hills Quezon City.

