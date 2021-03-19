THE BUDGETARIAN
Pia Wurtzbach makes history as first Miss Universe winner at virtual Arab Fashion Week
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach
Arab Fashion Week video, screenshot

Pia Wurtzbach makes history as first Miss Universe winner at virtual Arab Fashion Week

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2021 - 8:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach made history as the first Miss Universe titleholder to be featured at the digital edition of the prestigious Arab Fashion Week. 

Pia will be opening the Arab Fashion Week on March 24, wearing the avant-garde creation of fellow Filipino Furne One of Amato Couture, known as the "King of Couture" in Dubai and one of the favorite designers of Hollywood celebrities such as Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj, to name a few. 

The five-minute fashion film starring Pia paid sartorial homage to life beyond Earth — an exploration to the unknown dimension of life, a new beginning, a life after life.

For the fashion film, the team commissioned Dubai-based director Alex Suhorucov to create an imaginary world set in Sharjah’s Buhais Geology Park or also known as Mars in the UAE for its out-of-this-world rock formation and geological landscape.

 

 

Furne One’s collection is all-black, keeping his mysterious yet flamboyant outlook for Autumn/Winter 2021. The collection includes over-the-top ruffled gowns with soft laces, leather finishings and flowy ostrich faux feathers.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, Yugen PR Dubai managing director Ian Borromeo said that the Dubai-based PR, marketing and talent agency has an exclusive partnership deal with Miss Universe titleholder Pia Wurtzbach to represent her in the Middle East region.

“We are thrilled to officially announce our exclusive partnership deal with Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach here in the Middle East market. We look forward to all wonderful projects lined up for her in this part of the world where there are four Million Filipinos as well as millions of beauty pageant fans from this part of the world,” Ian said. 

 

 

“Pia is also known for her love of travel, beauty and fashion and we are excited to create contents for brands as she has a powerful voice for her community and loyal followers.” he added.

For her part, Pia said that the Middle East is very close to her heart as she is in love with the people and its culture. 

“I am excited to see what I can do to connect and hopefully influence my community through all the works and activities lined up for me for the rest of the year.” Pia said.

