Filipina Kelsey Merritt joins Hollywood stars, supermodels as new Bulgari perfumes ambassador
Kelsey Merritt is proudly from Pampanga
Kelsey Merritt via Instagram

Filipina Kelsey Merritt joins Hollywood stars, supermodels as new Bulgari perfumes ambassador

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 1:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina international model Kelsey Merritt is the new brand ambassador of Bulgari perfumes. 

In her Instagram account, Kelsey posted a photo of her saying she has shot something with the international brand. 

“Shot something really exciting for @bulgariparfums today! Can’t wait to share more all about it!!” she wrote. 

In another photo on the same post, Kelsey posted the latest perfume under Bulgaria Allegra line, the Dolce Estasi.

 

 

The model also teased her followers on her IG story about the shoot. 

Celebrities such as Vice Ganda, Ria Atayde, Janine Tugonon and Tim Yap, among others, congratulated Kelsey on her latest achievement. 

Other Bulgari perfumes brand ambassadors in the past included Hollywood stars Rachel Weisz, Kirsten Dunst and supermodels Kate Moss, Karlie Kloss and Gisele Bundchen.

Kelsey has been making waves in the global scene. In 2018, she became the first ever Filipina to become part of the world-renowned Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held in New York. The next year, she was made Sports llustrated Swimsuit rookie model.

