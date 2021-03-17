THE BUDGETARIAN
A celebration of life amid the pandemic
Agile Zamora (right) with Nene Leonor and Nini Licaros
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center

A celebration of life amid the pandemic

MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - March 17, 2021 - 12:00am

Vivacious Agile Zamora celebrated her birthday more than 22 times (and more birthday dinners to come) with a small group of friends less than 10, to be exact because it’s the year of the pandemic, naturellement, dahlings.

“We always follow the safety protocols of IATF,” said Agile, who had no idea when the celebrations will end.

For someone who is so used to having a grand ball with over 200 guests in attendance, there’s no stopping Agile to celebrate life even in the midst of the pandemic.

“Let’s enjoy life during lockdown, but let’s be extra cautious,” she enthused.

She was so happy that her favorite hostesses with the mostest — civic-oriented ladies Nene Leonor and Nini Licaros — hosted birthday dinners on different dates and venues.

Agile was so thankful, especially to Nene for the food, which was prepared at her famous kitchen. The intimate dinner was held at Nene’s outdoor garden in her elegant home.

Nini, on the other hand, invited six of their closest friends at the chic Manila House private club.

“We took off our masks and face shields for the photos and videos,” explained Agile, who admits that bonding with friends makes her feel young. “We are very careful and concerned about our safety whenever we are out, even with our trusted, healthy friends.”

These party-philes really know how to enjoy life even if it’s ECQ, GCQ or MGCQ. After all, palanggas, we do need our vitamin Fs (fun friends), the natural vitamins that help boost our immune system to fight against COVID!

It felt so good to see friends — at a distance — over good food and drinks, especially during GCQ.

“After a year in lockdown, I’m so thankful to celebrate with my vitamin Fs — Nene, Nini, Helen Ong, Rupert Jacinto and Fortune Ledesma, among others,” added Agile, who showed us how to enjoy life in the new normal.

 

