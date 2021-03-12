THE BUDGETARIAN
Rosanna Roces on Sharon Cuneta's slimmer body: 'Uwian na!'
'Megastar' Sharon Cuneta
Sharon Cuneta via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 1:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta expressed her happiness with her current figure, saying she’s never been happy in many years. 

In her Instagram account, Sharon posted a photo showing her slimmer figure. 

“I started dieting on and off (more off than on hahaha!) in January of 2016. It’s taken me a looong while to get here - and I have just a few more to go before I get to my ideal weight,” Sharon wrote. 

“But I really have NOT been THIS HAPPY in many years! You can always see the real state of my heart in my EYES. Losing weight is hard. Being INSPIRED to do it or anything else is harder to come by,” she added.  

 

 

The “Megastar” of Philippine showbiz also said that she has lots of surprises to her fans. 

“Right now, I am. Very much so! Finally. And I looove working again! Lots of surprises coming up for you, my Sharonians! For now, please be happy that I am VERY happy! My heart is alive and jumping for joy! I love YOU!” she said. 

Celebrities such as former sexy star Rosanna Roces congratulated Sharon on her fitness journey.

"Sexy naman," said fellow singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla.

"Ikaw na talaga georgia !!! Uwian na!! May nanalo na sa kaseksihan!!" added Rosanna.

