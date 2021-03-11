THE BUDGETARIAN
'Wow, ganda!': Melai Cantiveros' glow-up stuns in 'Magandang Buhay'
Melai Cantiveros' before and after photos flashed in 'Magandang Buhay.'

'Wow, ganda!': Melai Cantiveros' glow-up stuns in 'Magandang Buhay'

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 8:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — It's all about nurturing self-love first before one can confidently present oneself to the world. That's one takeaway and wise advice from 17-year-old singer Zephanie Dimaranan on yesterday's episode of morning talk show "Magandang Buhay."

She and fellow singers, Janine Berdin and Fana, were the guests of the popular show hosted by Karla Estrada, Melai Cantiveros and Jolina Magdangal.

"May mga times, honestly minsan, feeling namin 'pag naalala mo 'yung before, bakit gano'n? Pero at the end of the day, kailangan mo talagang i-accept kung anong meron ka, kung ano hitsura mo, ano ugali mo, kasi 'pag 'di mo natutunang mahalin ang sarili mo, hindi mo matatanggap 'yung mga flaws mo," said the "Idol Philippines" grand winner.

Her remark came after she and her fellow guests joined the show's "Glow Up Challenge" segment where photos of them, usually with bare to minimum makeup and with hair undone, are flashed on the screen alongside with their most made-up look.

Zephanie's fellow member in the girl group JEZ, Janine Berdin, also shared her realization.

"Syempre po dati, I mean, tayo naman po lahat dumaan sa insecurities. Lalo na po ako, hanggang ngayon, I mean. But I am very thankful to my support system sa friends ko, sa family ko for always being with me," said the 19-year-old "Tawag ng Tanghalan" season 2 grand champion.

Berdin surprised netizens last October with her new look that some netizens noticed included a cosmetic enhancement on her nose. The singer eventually admitted on having it done because it was her "biggest insecurity" on an episode of Vice Ganda's online show "Gabing Gabi Na Vice."

Not to be left out, the show's host Melai's Glow-Up challenge flashed a photo of her during her "Pinoy Big Brother" days where she endeared fans with her lovely curls, morena skin tone and charming antics. Beside her old photo was a more recent one where her hair was neatly ironed featuring blond highlights and her face made-up.

The guests were all in awe and can be heard saying, "Wow, ganda!". Melai then did a catwalk and danced on stage, to the delight of the guests.

"Hindi kami makaka-move-on. 'Yang isang picture na 'yan na-tsambahan mo lang 'yan," quipped Karla, "'yan talaga ang tunay mong pagkatao," she said, pointing at Melai's "before" photo.

Philstar
