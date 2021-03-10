THE BUDGETARIAN
Kim Chiu conquers body insecurities as new H&M swimsuit model
Kim posted a video of her wearing different tropical essentials collection items for H&M. 
Kim Chiu via Instagram

Kim Chiu conquers body insecurities as new H&M swimsuit model

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 3:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu is the newest swimsuit model of an international clothing company. 

In her Instagram account, Kim posted a video of her wearing different tropical essentials collection items for H&M. 

Kim said she was hesitant at first in accepting the project because she’s insecure with her body. 

“THIS IS IT! Honestly, medyo hesitant ako at first to take on something out of my comfort zone. I have always been insecure about my body since lagi akong tinutukso na payatot nung bata ako,” she said. 

 

 

“Thankfully, as I grew older, I’ve slowly come to accept and love my body. And who else to better collaborate with, on this milestone of mine on self-love and body positivity than H&M,” she added. 

Kim also said that she enjoyed the shooting of the TV commercial. She invites her fans to try the new collection. 

“I’m so proud and excited to finally share with you #KIMforHM - the #HMTropicalEssentials: a collection of everyday essentials na alam kong magugustuhan niyo rin as much as I did!!” she said. 

Last year, Kapamilya stars Maja Salvador and Nadine Lustre were the swimsuit models of the brand. 

