Women's Month unmasked: Empowered women inspire new face mask fashion show
Catch the new mask collection inspired by Vice President Leni Robredo, Heart Evangelista and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, among others.
Photo release

Women's Month unmasked: Empowered women inspire new face mask fashion show

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2021 - 12:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Three of the Philippines' finest women are featured in a virtual fashion show that features three-dimensional finger puppets.

Local brand Àmen Philippines launches its newest mask collection via a virtual fashion show today on its Instagram and Facebook pages.

Catch the new mask collection inspired by Vice President Leni Robredo, Heart Evangelista and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

These Filipinas are among the notable women that will be modeled by 3D finger puppets. The other women featured are Selena Gomez, Blackpink’s Jennie, Frida Kahlo, Amelia Earhart, Helen Keller, US First Lady Michelle Obama, Corrie Ten Boom who helped Jews from the Nazis, Bethany Hamilton, a surfer whose arm was bitten off by a shark, and Malala Yousafzai, who at her young age, championed her advocacy which was child’s education.

“We want the show to be powerful in a way that leaves people feeling exhilarated and inspired; very much ready to make a difference,” shared Kyna Sy, the woman behind the casual couture clothing brand.

 

Each mask in the collection has nose contours and curve-structured silhouette for breathability; contains a silk pocket for filters; has adjustable ear straps that makes it comfortable to use; is uniquely and intricately designed (no two masks are the same). Each purchase comes with 10 sheets of PureMASQ Filters and a silk dust bag.

The brand will donate 10% of its proceeds to women in need.

 

