Dolly Parton's 'cold-shoulder' sweater is the perfect 'bakuna' outfit
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton via Twitter

Dolly Parton's 'cold-shoulder' sweater is the perfect 'bakuna' outfit

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2021 - 6:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Country legend Dolly Parton didn't need a "Coat of Many Colors" to turn looks when she finally got a dose of her own medicine — the Moderna vaccine that she helped fund.

Instead, the singer-songwriter dressed for the occasion, showing up in the most appropriate outfit possible for vaccination.

Dolly was clad in a cetacean blue long-sleeve top with upper arm cutouts. This removes the need to adjust sleeves when getting shot with the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Bakuna outfits" have already trended in the Philippines pre-pandemic.

"I'm old enough to get it and I'm smart enough to get it, so I'm very happy that I'm gonna get my Moderna shot," the 75-year-old said in a video statement.

The musician even sampled her song “Jolene” to promote vaccines. “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate … ’cause once you dead, then that’s a bit too late,” she sang.

Dolly encouraged everyone to not be afraid of the vaccine, especially if they wanted conditions to return to normal.

“I just want to say to all of you cowards out there: Don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot.”

Meanwhile, the Internet is living for her outfit and wants one in every color.

 

