Liz Uy gives birth to second baby with Raymond Racaza

MANILA, Philippines — It's another boy for Liz Uy and Raymond Racaza.

Earlier today, the celebrity stylist posted a photo of her second born with the caption, "Meet our Matias!"

Her post consisted of a gallery of her, Raymond and their first born Xavi.

Her known showbiz "barkadas," part of the "It" group, gushed about the baby on the comments section.

"Baby Mattyyyyyyy!!!" posted Raymond followed by four hearts-eye emojis.

Liz's fellow "It" mom, Georgina, who is also expecting her third child with Arthur Burnand, posted a series of heart emojis.

Broadcaster Karen Davila wrote, "Congratulations. [heart emojis] This is so adorable."

Her siblings, vlogger Kryz and publications creative director Vince, also posted heart emojis and welcomed the baby into their family.

Liz and Raymond first announced that they have a son named Xavi in 2018. They got engaged in October last year.

