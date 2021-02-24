Marco Biggiogero is knighted with the star of Italy

The simpatico señor Marco Biggiogero recently received the Cavaliere dell’ordine della stella d’ Italia, which is awarded to any person who has taken every effort and opportunity to preserve and promote Italy abroad through whatever field they are in. The award seeks to acknowledge those who have fostered stronger ties between Italy and other countries.

Biggiogero is the first Italian in the Philippines to receive the award from Italian Ambassador Giorgio Guglielmino, who thanked him for his numerous contributions to promote Italy. He was knighted in a small but lavish ceremony in Boracay.

Biggiogero returned the appreciation, saying that while the Philippines is his home now, he will forever be Italian.

The Milan-born property veteran is a recognized leader in the real estate industry in the Philippines and is the director for hotel and leisure for KMC Savills. He has been based in the Philippines since 2003 when he came over to spearhead a project in Boracay. Ever since he stepped foot on the white, sandy shores, Biggiogero knew that that was where he wanted to be.

“I had planned to visit just for vacation, but fell in love with the place and decided to use my property experience to explore business opportunities,” he said.

Boracay has been his home for more than a decade. In that time, he has developed several projects in Boracay, which continue to be the benchmark for developers coming to invest in the island. His intuition, foresight and expertise has also allowed his projects to gain international recognition, such as the 2010 B.I.D. International Star Award for Quality in Geneva and Tripadvisor’s 2013 Traveller’s Choice, among others, tesoros (“darling” in Italian).

The islands, he says, are the perfect mix of local and foreign people. Biggiogero has made it his mission to incorporate both Philippine and Italian designs in his projects. Either way, you know which properties have been touched by his hands. They are homes away from Italian homes and are incredibly innovative yet warm.

“Boracay has developed its unique character due to its perfect blend of foreigners and locals living and loving the island. Real estate prices here are more affordable here than in places such as Phuket or Bali. Investors can still aim for an optimum capital gain as well as good rental returns, especially if their investment is properly managed,” he adds.

Bravo, señor Biggiogero!