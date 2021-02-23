Designer Bessie Besana dips into swimwear with debut line

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion designer Bessie Besana started his foray into swimwear with the debut line “Bessie Besana Acqua.”

The initial collection will consist of three sets, all crafted using lycra materials. The kind of people seen to wear the collection — empowered, driven and confident — directly influenced their design.

“The swimwear designs are meant to showcase the male and female form, sexy, modern, yet it shows a certain level of sophistication,” Bessie told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

The designer, who has worked in the pageant scene, training the likes of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss World 2013 Megan Young, confirmed that he wants to venture into providing swimwear for beauty pageants in the Philippines.

He plans to initially tap pageants to showcase the Acqua brand.

Moreover, Bessie plans to promote the swimwear line by collaborating with different names in the industry.

Modeling his swimwear are beauty queen Maria Isabela Galeria (former candidate of both Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Universe Philippines) and Mister Universal Ambassador 2018 George Reylor De Lumen.

Although Bessie’s bread-and-butter as a designer is bridal wear, he plans to venture into different projects to avoid monotony.

“As a designer, we constantly seek for variation of work and what we do. The swimwear line is a test of the magnitude of my capabilities.”

Photography: Dennis Sulit

Styling and Artistic Direction: Vhee Co

Make-up: Carissa Cielo Medved

Hair: Florenz Torrentegui