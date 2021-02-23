THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Designer Bessie Besana dips into swimwear with debut line
A sneak peek at the swimwear line "Bessie Besana Acqua"
Dennis Sulit

Designer Bessie Besana dips into swimwear with debut line

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 23, 2021 - 10:46am

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion designer Bessie Besana started his foray into swimwear with the debut line “Bessie Besana Acqua.”

The initial collection will consist of three sets, all crafted using lycra materials. The kind of people seen to wear the collection — empowered, driven and confident — directly influenced their design.

 

 

“The swimwear designs are meant to showcase the male and female form, sexy, modern, yet it shows a certain level of sophistication,” Bessie told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

The designer, who has worked in the pageant scene, training the likes of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss World 2013 Megan Young, confirmed that he wants to venture into providing swimwear for beauty pageants in the Philippines.

He plans to initially tap pageants to showcase the Acqua brand.

Moreover, Bessie plans to promote the swimwear line by collaborating with different names in the industry.

Modeling his swimwear are beauty queen Maria Isabela Galeria (former candidate of both Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Universe Philippines) and Mister Universal Ambassador 2018 George Reylor De Lumen.

Although Bessie’s bread-and-butter as a designer is bridal wear, he plans to venture into different projects to avoid monotony.

“As a designer, we constantly seek for variation of work and what we do. The swimwear line is a test of the magnitude of my capabilities.”

Photography: Dennis Sulit
Styling and Artistic Direction: Vhee Co
Make-up: Carissa Cielo Medved
Hair: Florenz Torrentegui

BESSIE BESANA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Designer Bessie Besana dips into swimwear with debut line
Exclusive
1 hour ago
Designer Bessie Besana dips into swimwear with debut line
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Bessie confirmed that he wants to venture into providing swimwear for beauty pageants in the Philippines.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Samantha Bernardo teases Miss Grand International outfits
23 hours ago
Samantha Bernardo teases Miss Grand International outfits
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Binibining Pilipinas Grand International dropped hints about her yet-to-be-unveiled national costume and evening gown for...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
WATCH: Beauty queen-actress Isabelle de Leon gives makeup tips for Zoom meetings
Exclusive
4 days ago
WATCH: Beauty queen-actress Isabelle de Leon gives makeup tips for Zoom meetings
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
A light makeup will do for those who regularly attend virtual meetings said actress and Miss Multinational 2019 Isabelle de...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
WATCH: Celebrity stylist Bea Constantino gives styling tips using summer 2021 trends
Exclusive
5 days ago
WATCH: Celebrity stylist Bea Constantino gives styling tips using summer 2021 trends
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Be a walking ray of sunshine for Spring/Summer 2021!
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
The ultimate path to skin rejuvenation
6 days ago
The ultimate path to skin rejuvenation
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 6 days ago
Breach. Reanimate. Create. This is the mantra behind La Prairie’s Platinum Rare Haute Rejuvenation Protocol, a new anti-aging...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
What makes Batangas a beauty-full province?
6 days ago
What makes Batangas a beauty-full province?
By Maurice Arcache | 6 days ago
Batangas is a beauty-full province, especially when their beauties come out in full force, dahlings.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with