Samantha Bernardo teases Miss Grand International outfits

MANILA, Philippines — Samantha Bernardo is ready to turn looks at the Miss Grand International 2020 pageant in Thailand on March 27.

During her recent virtual send-off, the Binibining Pilipinas Grand International dropped hints about her yet-to-be-unveiled national costume and evening gown for the pageant.

Samantha, like any candidate who’s in it to win, wants to put out something that has never been seen before.

“Actually nu’ng I was announced as Miss Grand International Philippines, sabi ko, 'Oh my God, ano kayang pupwede pa nating ilagay sa stage nu’ng Miss Grand na hindi pa talaga nakikita?'” she said.

The Philippine bet revealed that Patrick Isorena of Starr Creations will design her national costume.

“So talagang nag-isip siya and sabi niya meron siyang napanaginipan kasi na costume. So 'yun 'yung ipapalabas namin for Miss Grand International.”

The said designer is also behind her Binibining Pilipinas 2020 national costume “The Goddess of Pearls,” which Samantha said hides a secret that she wasn’t able to exhibit.

“Actually hindi ko na na-show 'yung pasabog no'n but 'di bale na. Maybe in the future after this pandemic, pwede pa rin nating ma-showcase 'yun. So may mga bubbles din 'yun. And talagang hindi papayag ang aking designer na walang pasabog.”

First-ever Bb. Pilipinas Grand International titleholder Parul Shah remains the only Philippine candidate to have won Best National Costume in the Thailand-based pageant. Her costume was designed by Edwin Uy.

Samantha’s upcoming evening gown, on the other hand, was designed by Yeye Manila.

“Actually, sobrang madalian lang. And then talagang 'yung team niya, hinayaan niya na gumawa ng lahat ng mga kakailanganin para do'n,” she recalled.

The garment was constructed mainly with available resources but is no less showstopping, according to Samantha.

“And ang pinaka-struggle namin is wala po kasi talagang materials kasi pandemic ngayon. So ang ginawa namin is kung ano lang 'yung mga gamit namin for my Binibining Pilipinas na gown, then pinagdugtong-dugtong lang namin to create two gowns for me,” she said.

“So basically, 'yun po 'yung pupwede nilang abangan kasi hindi siya tinipid, talagang pinaghandaan and talagang nilaban namin.”