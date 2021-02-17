WATCH: Celebrity stylist Bea Constantino gives styling tips using summer 2021 trends

MANILA, Philippines — Be a walking ray of sunshine for Spring/Summer 2021.

Celebrity stylist and designer Bea Constantino said that fun yet functional fashion is the way to go for this upcoming fashion season.

The Herman & Co heritage clothing concept brand founder walked through Uniqlo's Spring/Summer 2021 collection with Philstar.com, as seen in this exclusive video.

"Most of us are working from home pero kailangan stylish pa rin. The few times that we go out safely, we have to be comfortable, but at the same time, fun pa rin 'yung colors," she shared.

She picked mostly warm yellows for the summer look.

For instance, one can wear the collared, button-down polo with cullotte shorts or denim shorts.

The Rayon Long-Sleeved Shirt Long Dress in chartreuse can go a long way. Constantino said it can be worn as it is with your choice of footwear or wear a top and jeans and wear the long dress as a flowy outer layer or jacket.

She also picked Uniqlo's new regular fit straight jeans designed by artistic director Christoph Lemaire. A "high-waisted, well thought of design," the pair of jeans is a must-have as it can be paired with anything, be it heels, flats or boots.

"It is really perfect to be worn with heels and even flats. Kanina I actually wore this, the denim version, na naka-boots ako. Nakaka-flatter siya, nagmumukha kang matangkad," she revealed.

The stylist to stars like Kim Jones and Solenn Heussaff also noticed another trend: tone-on-tone dressing.

"Very on trend now is tone-on-tone dressing. Sobrang presko 'yung look, sobrang light," pairing the said jeans with a button down polo with almost the same shade as the jeans.

She does not discourage wearing something striking on top of it though.

"But if you want to tweak it, you can pair it again with something citrusy like this chartreuse button down polo, and then wear it either tuck in or tuck out, with sneakers. It's up to you. Anything goes," she asserted.

For this season, the Japanese apparel label presents a new collection geared toward a growing shift to online communication growth, which, according to the brand, has changed lifestyles in myriad ways.

"In fashion, effortless style is now mainstream because the boundaries between home and places of work or study have been blurred, making comfort even more important. On top of that, a rising interest in splitting time between living in cities during weekdays and in the countryside on weekends and the slow living movement have focused more attention on flexible style and more functional beauty in line with more adaptable work practices. Fabrics and textures for more active lifestyles and easy-care cleaning are imperative when choosing clothes. Now more than ever, people need everyday items that fit their lifestyles," the brand stated.

As such, among the key items from the collection are: