Jessy Mendiola 'traumatized' after being discriminated at Chanel stores twice

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jessy Mendiola revealed that she experienced discrimination twice while shopping at luxury stores.

In her latest vlog entry on her YouTube channel, Jessy can be seen unboxing her new Chanel Deauville Tote Bag, which she bought from a reseller online.

"This is my second Chanel bag. The reason why I like buying from luxury resellers, natatakot na ko pumunta sa boutique ng store. Hindi ko sinasabi na lahat ng boutiques or branded stores ganu'n 'yung ugali ng mga staff, but I had a bad experience before sa isang brand, which is Chanel," Jessy opened up.

The host-actress said she was excited to buy a Chanel flap bag but got disappointed when a sales associate didn’t bother to assist her.

"I went in sa isang Chanel store and I asked about the classic Chanel flap. First time ko magkakaron ng Chanel flap, excited ako. Nawawalan ako ng loob every time nagpa-price increase sila tapos syempre hindi ko na maabot yung bag na gusto ko kasi pamahal na sya ng pamahal, so nung time na meron na ko chance makabili kasi nakapag-ipon na ko, I went to a Chanel store," Jessy said.

"Pumasok ako tapos nagtanong ako sa isang sales associate if may mga available na classic flap bags. Tiningnan niya ko from head to toe tapos hindi niya ko pinansin. Medyo napahiya ako. Ang ginawa ko na lang umalis na lang ako, kasi siyempre 'di ba bakit ka pa pupunta dun, bakit ka pa bibili ng bag kung gaganunin ka lang din naman? Bibili naman ako,” she said.

Her second discrimination experience was in a Chanel store in Taiwan.

"'Yung second naman, sa Taiwan, nagpunta ko sa isang Chanel store kasi gusto ko naman bumili ng wallet at saka sunglasses from Chanel. Pinakita ko 'yung pictures na gusto ko, tapos 'di manlang niya tiningnan 'yung phone ko tapos dinaan-daanan lang niya 'ko. Wala naman tao nu'n. Ayun, medyo na-traumatize na ko," she said.

Jessy is now engaged to TV host Luis Manzano. — Video from Jessy Mendiola via YouTube

RELATED: Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola release pre-nuptial video