Feeling wild? Discovery Channel makeup collection now available in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Want to look as fierce as a wolf or level up your cat eye game?

Discovery Channel's collaboration makeup collection with international cosmetics label Perfect Diary is now available in the Philippines via e-commerce site Shopee.

Perfect Diary recently collaborated with iconic educational channels Discovery and National Geographic to come up with eye palettes inspired by the animals featured in the channels.

In March 2019, inspired by wildlife's eyes, the brand collaborated with Discovery Channel to create 12-shade Explorer eyeshadow palettes series under the theme “Catch What I See,” which has become a representative masterpiece of the brand. All shades are bold and bright, in tune with the fierce creatures they took inspiration from like the wolf, tiger, crocodile, tiger, giant panda and red panda.

Meanwhile, the National Geographic Channel collaboration resulted to 16-color eyeshadow discs.

From being a start-up direct-to-customer brand in 2017, Perfect Diary has established its reputation as a purveyor of beauty by collaborating with brands that has established "cultural" identities. The brand, according to a statement, “strongly believes in the beauty of diversity and aims to inspire consumers to take pride in their uniqueness.”

The brand reportedly works with the world's top cosmetics manufacturers, Intercos and Cosmax, to create a whole range of over 700 cosmetics products.

In 2018, it put out a 16-color eyeshadow palette that features the bright hues of Italian Renaissance ceramics. This was in partnership with the British Museum.

The following year, it struck a partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which resulted to a limited-edition collection inspired by the museum's collection of royal paintings.

It also recently tapped Australian singer Troye Sivan to be the brand ambassador for the Animal Eye Shadow line.

In the Philippines, among the Filipino celebrities and makeup enthusiasts patronizing the brand are Gabbi Garcia, Heart Evangelista, Hazel Quing and Angelica Jane Yap, who reportedly love the brand’s lipsticks and eyeshadow palettes.

This February 5, in celebration of the upcoming Valentine’s Day, the global cosmetics brand will officially launch two new makeup products in its flagship store in Shopee: the limited-edition Stiletto Rouge Intense Velvet Slim Lipstick Gift Set and PerfectStay Weightless Soft-Velvet Blurring Loose Powder.

The Valentine’s Day lipstick kit features pigmented shades in nude, red and orange. Unlike traditional matte lipsticks, this lippie set avows not to leave lips dry, thanks to its smooth, hydrating formula. Its sleek, stiletto heel-inspired gold case features a heart print. The shades in the kit are L02/L01/L04 - the numbers that correspond to Valentine’s Day.

The loose powder, meanwhile, is a smooth, lightweight powder with a new formulation containing royal jelly and grape seed, which aims to control excess oil and set makeup for up to 12 hours. Two new localized shades are reportedly exclusively formulated for Southeast Asian skin tones — also to be released this Love Month.