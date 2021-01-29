Class of 2021: How to have class like 'Itaewon Class'

MANILA, Philippines — Remember those eye-catching bags we saw from the hit Korean series "Itaewon Class"?

Here's a list of some of the totes that Jo Yi-seo (Kim Da-mi) and Oh oo-ah (Kwon Nara) were flaunting in the hit series.

If you're going for a night out after office with your monochromatic dress, pair it up with the sparkly and smaller version of the Alexander McQueen Jewelled Satchel as worn by Yi-seo while just chilling out for a walk.

Netflix/Itaewon Class Alexander McQueen Jewelled Satchel as carried by Yi-seo

Yi-seo again gives a lesson of cool chicness when she wore the Loewe Gate Mini Bumbag as a crossbody bag. The designer bag can also be your everyday belt bag to work.

Netflix/Itaewon Class Loewe Gate Mini Bumbag

Fans of the tote bags can wear the Loewe Mini Lazo Tote the way Oh Soo-ah did in the show. It can be a wonderful contrast over a simply put ensemble.

Netflix/Itaewon Class

Loewe Mini Lazo Tote

Netflix/Itaewon Class

Hang that unique-looking Bottega Veneta BV Twist bag on your wrist while out for a walk or wear it like Yi-seo did with a pantsuit.

/Itaewon Class

Bottega Veneta BV Twist bag

Want a bang for a bag? Sport that Loewe Balloon Bag that Yi-seo donned on the show's finale.

http://tv.jtbc.joins.com

Loewe Balloon Bag

And, of course, leading man Park Seo-joon can't go on with the show without sporting a Montblanc. The actor is seen wearing the Montblanc Sartorial Backpack, a good everyday bag for both guys and girls who want function and style.

Netflix/Itaewon Class

Montblanc Sartorial Backpack

It's the New Year and you can start the year happy with these totes to spice up your new normal look.