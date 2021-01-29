Class of 2021: How to have class like 'Itaewon Class'
MANILA, Philippines — Remember those eye-catching bags we saw from the hit Korean series "Itaewon Class"?
Here's a list of some of the totes that Jo Yi-seo (Kim Da-mi) and Oh oo-ah (Kwon Nara) were flaunting in the hit series.
If you're going for a night out after office with your monochromatic dress, pair it up with the sparkly and smaller version of the Alexander McQueen Jewelled Satchel as worn by Yi-seo while just chilling out for a walk.
Yi-seo again gives a lesson of cool chicness when she wore the Loewe Gate Mini Bumbag as a crossbody bag. The designer bag can also be your everyday belt bag to work.
Fans of the tote bags can wear the Loewe Mini Lazo Tote the way Oh Soo-ah did in the show. It can be a wonderful contrast over a simply put ensemble.
Hang that unique-looking Bottega Veneta BV Twist bag on your wrist while out for a walk or wear it like Yi-seo did with a pantsuit.
Want a bang for a bag? Sport that Loewe Balloon Bag that Yi-seo donned on the show's finale.
And, of course, leading man Park Seo-joon can't go on with the show without sporting a Montblanc. The actor is seen wearing the Montblanc Sartorial Backpack, a good everyday bag for both guys and girls who want function and style.
It's the New Year and you can start the year happy with these totes to spice up your new normal look.
