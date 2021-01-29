THE BUDGETARIAN
Class of 2021: How to have class like 'Itaewon Class'
Looking for the perfect work bag? Get your dibs on Soo-ah's choice: the Coach Tabby Top Handle in Colorblock. You can put in your organizer inside as well as your handy tablet and some notebooks. Functional yet still stylish.
Showbox, screenshot

Class of 2021: How to have class like 'Itaewon Class'

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2021 - 5:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Remember those eye-catching bags we saw from the hit Korean series "Itaewon Class"?

Here's a list of some of the totes that Jo Yi-seo (Kim Da-mi) and Oh oo-ah (Kwon Nara) were flaunting in the hit series.

If you're going for a night out after office with your monochromatic dress, pair it up with the sparkly and smaller version of the Alexander McQueen Jewelled Satchel as worn by Yi-seo while just chilling out for a walk. 

 

Alexander McQueen Jewelled Satchel as carried by Yi-seo
Netflix/Itaewon Class

 

Yi-seo again gives a lesson of cool chicness when she wore the Loewe Gate Mini Bumbag as a crossbody bag. The designer bag can also be your everyday belt bag to work.

 

Loewe Gate Mini Bumbag
Netflix/Itaewon Class

 

Fans of the tote bags can wear the Loewe Mini Lazo Tote the way Oh Soo-ah did in the show. It can be a wonderful contrast over a simply put ensemble. 

 

Netflix/Itaewon Class
Loewe Mini Lazo Tote

 

 

 

Netflix/Itaewon Class

 

Hang that unique-looking Bottega Veneta BV Twist bag on your wrist while out for a walk or wear it like Yi-seo did with a pantsuit. 

 

/Itaewon Class
Bottega Veneta BV Twist bag

 

Want a bang for a bag? Sport that Loewe Balloon Bag that Yi-seo donned on the show's finale. 

 

http://tv.jtbc.joins.com
Loewe Balloon Bag

 

And, of course, leading man Park Seo-joon can't go on with the show without sporting a Montblanc. The actor is seen wearing the Montblanc Sartorial Backpack, a good everyday bag for both guys and girls who want function and style. 

 

Netflix/Itaewon Class
Montblanc Sartorial Backpack

 

It's the New Year and you can start the year happy with these totes to spice up your new normal look. 

