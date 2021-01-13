THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
'Naaaaks!': KC Concepcion, Sharon Cuneta 'twinning' swimsuit photos wow netizens
From top: Actresses KC Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta
@gens_denisee via Instagram

'Naaaaks!': KC Concepcion, Sharon Cuneta 'twinning' swimsuit photos wow netizens

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2021 - 3:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — A "twinning" photo of Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta and daughter KC Concepcion wearing swimsuits in different places has been trending on social media.

A fan named @gens_denisee posted the photo on Instagram.

 

 

“Like mother, like daughter. Ang se-sexy at ang ga-ganda,” the fan captioned the post.

The “Megastar” reposted the photo in her own Instagram account.

“Ay! Nagkataon! Naaaaks! Hahahaha!” she wrote.

Sharon's fans commented on her post.

“Kung ganyan din ako kakinis at kaputi Wala akong pake SA timbang ko haha bakit Hindi sabagay di Naman mauubusan sa Mundo Ng mga taong di mo malaman Ang utak haha,” @maryopiana commented.

“OMG! KC look like ‘my dear heart’ and Sharon ‘To love again’. It’s really sexy! Please keep it up beautiful mom and daughter! Amazing!” @mo.glenda commented.

“Parang mag-sister lang,” @garinmarichu noted.

RELATED: 'OMG!': Sharon Cuneta flaunts curves in swimsuit for 55th birthday

KC CONCEPCION SHARON CUNETA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with