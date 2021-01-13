'Naaaaks!': KC Concepcion, Sharon Cuneta 'twinning' swimsuit photos wow netizens
MANILA, Philippines — A "twinning" photo of Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta and daughter KC Concepcion wearing swimsuits in different places has been trending on social media.
A fan named @gens_denisee posted the photo on Instagram.
“Like mother, like daughter. Ang se-sexy at ang ga-ganda,” the fan captioned the post.
The “Megastar” reposted the photo in her own Instagram account.
“Ay! Nagkataon! Naaaaks! Hahahaha!” she wrote.
Sharon's fans commented on her post.
“Kung ganyan din ako kakinis at kaputi Wala akong pake SA timbang ko haha bakit Hindi sabagay di Naman mauubusan sa Mundo Ng mga taong di mo malaman Ang utak haha,” @maryopiana commented.
“OMG! KC look like ‘my dear heart’ and Sharon ‘To love again’. It’s really sexy! Please keep it up beautiful mom and daughter! Amazing!” @mo.glenda commented.
“Parang mag-sister lang,” @garinmarichu noted.
