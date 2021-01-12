Find the secret to simple, subtle and natural beauty in the heart of ASEANA City

MANILA, Philippines — Ever since the pandemic began last year, we all struggled to achieve our long list of goals. Being stuck at home for the longest time while juggling responsibilities at work, and attending to family and friends can take a toll on a person’s mental and physical health.

This 2021, trust us when we say we owe it to ourselves to focus on our peace of mind.

Luckily for us, the safe haven to holistic wellness is within reach. Tucked in the heart of ASEANA City is the country’s premiere aesthetic and wellness center, SKINIVÉ.

SKINIVÉ Aesthetic and Wellness is your safe haven and rejuvenation center that administers world-class quality services. It is equipped with only the leading and high-end treatment machines and effective methods to address skin concerns.

These include Ulthera®, the first and only US FDA-approved machine to lift sagging jowls and tighten skin; Pollogen LEGEND™, an advanced medical aesthetic machine from Israel that dissolves stubborn fats and tone muscles underneath using leading industry technologies; and Spectra™ Laser treatment that reduces pores, decreases oiliness and improves pigmentation, to name a few.

Photo Release Get a variety of treatments for your skin concerns at SKINIVÉ Aesthetic and Wellness: (from left) Nanotechnology Serum Infusion Facial, Spectra Laser, Trilipo Radio Frequency, and Botox®.

The center is led by founder and medical director Lyndon Paolo Asuncion who personally develops the treatment protocol for every patient and administers the clinic’s advanced procedures.

Together with his team of specialized and well-trained medical professionals, Dr. Asuncion ensures every treatment is conducted with the highest standard of safety, efficacy and attention. This is the SKINIVÉ promise.

This homegrown company is your first step to unlocking the beauty within. Stepping inside the SKINIVÉ clinic means your strong commitment to finally attain your modern zen. Whether you aspire to blur the signs of aging, highlight the contours of your face and body, or achieve flawless, healthy skin, SKINIVÉ delivers.

SKINIVÉ offers a wide range of cleansing and invigorating facial skin services to help remove toxins and other impurities from your skin. What’s great is that there are options tailor-made for ladies and gents so couples can go on a SKINIVÉ date at least once a month.

There are also more advanced facials for patients with special concerns, such as the SKINIVÉ Signature Premium Facial for anti-aging, Nano-technology Serum Infusion Facial for deep pore cleansing, Hydrating Oxyjet Facial for dehydrated skin, and Advanced Acne Laser Facial for acne-prone skin.

SKINIVÉ’s services aren’t limited to facials. You can also have skin resurfacing, laser treatments, facial and body contouring, IV drips and enhancements done in the clinic through a variety of medically-proven technologies.

The center is led by founder and medical director Lyndon Paolo Asuncion (center). Taken prior the COVID-19 pandemic, photo shows Dr. Asuncion and his team. Photo Release

Rest assured, the clinic follows strict safety protocols given the COVID-19 pandemic. Advance booking is required, and all clients are required to fill out the health declaration form prior to their session, following the guidelines of the Department of Health and the COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force.

Treatment rooms are used alternately for every patient to give the staff time to sanitize the room after each use. A maximum of four clients is allowed during each time period, and clients are encouraged to visit the clinic alone or with only one attendant to avoid crowding in the clinic.

Aside from these, physical barriers, PPE for the SKINIVE staff, and disinfection protocols and stations are strategically placed within and outside the clinic premises.

Let SKINIVÉ be your 2021 resolution. Indulge in these luxury and high-quality treatments using world-class technologies, for P1,500 and up.

Book for a consultation by calling 8362-2386 or online at their official Facebook page: www.facebook.com/skiniveaesthetic.

SKINIVÉ Aesthetic and Wellness is located at the Ground Level, The Shoppes at Solaire, Solaire Resort & Casino, ASEANA Ave., Parañaque City. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.