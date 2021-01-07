THE BUDGETARIAN
Rajo Laurel slams police remark about drunken gays
Celebrity designer Rajo Laurel
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, file
Rajo Laurel slams police remark about drunken gays
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2021 - 9:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity fashion designer Rajo Laurel stressed that gays are gays whether sober or drunk.

In his Twitter account, Rajo said that gays are still gays even when they are drunk.

 

 

“Ang baklang lasing ay baklang lasing, ang baklang lasing ay maingay na baklaang baklang lasing ay tahimik na bakla, ang baklang lasing ay gumagandang bakla, ang baklang lasing ay warlang bakla, ang baklang lasing ay dyosang bakla, laging bakla ang bakla, mabuhay ang mga bakla,” Rajo said.

Broadway star Lea Salonga commented on Rajo’s post, translating the fashion designer’s statement.

“A drunk gay is a drunk gay, A drunk gay is a noisy gay, A drunk gay is a quiet gay, A drunk gay is a more beautiful gay, A drunk gay is a fighting gay, A drunk gay is a goddess gay, A gay is always gay, Long live the gays! Pardon my translation skills! They need work!” Lea commented.

Rajo's post came after Makati Police Chief Col. Harold Depositar was quoted as saying that gays become straight when they get drunk, a statement the police officer said in connection with the case of flight attendant Christine Dacera, who was found dead in a Makati City hotel room after partying with friends on New Year's Eve.

Related: What we know so far: Death of flight attendant Christine Dacera

Valentine Rosales, one of the suspects on the alleged rape and homicide of Christine, posted the uncut version of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of him and the flight attendant kissing.

“Eto FULL VIDEO WITHOUT CUTS PARA MAKITA FOR EVERYONES FULL TRANSPARENCY. GRABE MEDIA HA? Mag eedit nanaman hindi pinakita yung buo kina-Cut lang,” Valentine said.

“To clear the smoke mga bes and to everyone na nakakakilala sakin. Closely Watch who initiated it,” he added.

