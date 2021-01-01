THE BUDGETARIAN
2021 'fitspiration': Melissa Ricks shows weight loss success after four months
Melissa Ricks shows the before and after photos of her weight loss journey.
Melissa Ricks via Instagram, screenshots
2021 'fitspiration': Melissa Ricks shows weight loss success after four months
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 1, 2021 - 4:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapamilya actress Melissa Ricks shared her fitness journey as she posted before and after photos on social media.

In her Instagram account, the former Star Circle Quest contestant posted photos of her on the month of August versus December. 

 

 

"August vs December. I never thought I’d lose the weight anymore, till i found something that helped me, along with proper diet and a secret I’ll reveal soon," she wrote. 

"@gmaxketoph has been such a huge help in losing the unwanted weight and also in boosting my immune system. If you would like to try it they are on sale -35% off, plus I have a special code for my followers 'melissaketo' for additional 10% off visit www.gmaxketo.com lets make incoming 2021 a good and happier, a most of all healthier year," she added. 

In another post, Melissa showed a close-up photo of her, saying that having a supportive group was one of the reasons for her rediscovered fitness. 

"Having a group of supportive people around you makes all the difference. Shout out to @jamilaaesthetics and @jamilapaz! With the help of their Pollogen Divine Lift, mas mabilis naging effects sa pag dedefine ng checks, jaw at overall face ko! Little by littlle getting rid of the baby fats and double chin! Also gives lifting and skin tightening!! Love love! Its non-invasive, no down time and just nakakahappy talaga," she said. 

 

