THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Improve your skin conditions at The Icon Clinic
There are now specific ways to improve many skin conditions using state-of-the-art machines and services, one of which is the Fraxel Laser Treatment.
Photo Release
Improve your skin conditions at The Icon Clinic
(Philstar.com) - December 14, 2020 - 3:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Acne scars, dark spots and wrinkles, among others, are all common skin conditions we develop as we age. But thanks to the ever-changing technology, there are now specific ways to improve many skin conditions using state-of-the-art machines and services, one of which is the Fraxel Laser Treatment that The Icon Clinic offers.

Fraxel laser treatment is a non-invasive, microscopic laser that penetrates your skin to encourage new collagen and elastic growth. It is said to smoothen wrinkles and scars, dark spots and generally resurfaces your entire skin tone.

“The number of sessions will be based on how the skin will react to the treatment. We cannot determine the exact number of sessions. However, we see a significant improvement, especially for acne scars after the second to the third session,” says one of The Icon Clinic's in-house derma doctors.

Aside from acne scars, Fractional CO2 lasers can help reduce "age-spots" such as sun freckles, liver spots and lentigines, fine lines, wrinkles, uneven discoloration, skin texture irregularities, and other forms of scars.

“Initially, the patient will be asked questions related to skincare and how the scars appeared. The procedure will be thoroughly explained, and the patient's expectations will be managed. Anesthetic cream is applied before treatment,” the doctor explains.

"The treated area will turn red, and there is a slight burning sensation after the procedure. Patients will be advised on what to do and what not to do. The slight redness will turn to brown then peeling may occur five days after treatment. Some patients see a 10% improvement of the scars after one session. However, patient response to the treatment varies,” the doctor continues.

The treatment costs P7,000 for the face and P3,500 for the alar scar.

The Icon Clinic also offers a treatment package of three sessions on the face for P20,000 and three sessions on alar scar for P10,000.

In just one treatment, the patients who will undergo Fraxel Treatments will already see an improvement.

 

To know more about The Icon Clinic, follow @docyappy on Instagram.

THE ICON CLINIC
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
1 hour ago
Improve your skin conditions at The Icon Clinic
1 hour ago
There are now specific ways to improve many skin conditions using state-of-the-art machines and services, one of which is...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
5 days ago
Brian Tanchanco & Jade Towse: Music and passion
By Maurice Arcache | 5 days ago
Talented music artist Joseph Brian de Castro Tanchanco married his eyecatching girlfriend and Kala bandmate, Jade Justine...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
7 days ago
Merry face masks: Protection in fashion for the gift-giving season
By Kata Dayanghirang | 7 days ago
Embattled media network ABS-CBN recently launched its new collection of face masks inspired by its shows.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
10 days ago
Jeffrey Rogador remembers Rabiya Mateo's humble beginnings, dies at 42
By Kata Dayanghirang | 10 days ago
The Philippine fashion industry was greeted with the shocking news about one of its most recognizable faces. Jeffrey Rogador...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
12 days ago
Randy Ortiz and the modern Filipino
By Maurice Arcache | 12 days ago
Designer Randy Ortiz has been in the rat-race business of fashion for more than 30 years.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
13 days ago
Uniqlo, Jil Sander roll out gender-neutral Fall/Winter 2020 collection
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 days ago
The entire line includes 32 items for women, 25 items for men, and four accessories. They are priced from P1,990 for shirts,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with