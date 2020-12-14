Improve your skin conditions at The Icon Clinic

MANILA, Philippines — Acne scars, dark spots and wrinkles, among others, are all common skin conditions we develop as we age. But thanks to the ever-changing technology, there are now specific ways to improve many skin conditions using state-of-the-art machines and services, one of which is the Fraxel Laser Treatment that The Icon Clinic offers.

Fraxel laser treatment is a non-invasive, microscopic laser that penetrates your skin to encourage new collagen and elastic growth. It is said to smoothen wrinkles and scars, dark spots and generally resurfaces your entire skin tone.

“The number of sessions will be based on how the skin will react to the treatment. We cannot determine the exact number of sessions. However, we see a significant improvement, especially for acne scars after the second to the third session,” says one of The Icon Clinic's in-house derma doctors.

Aside from acne scars, Fractional CO2 lasers can help reduce "age-spots" such as sun freckles, liver spots and lentigines, fine lines, wrinkles, uneven discoloration, skin texture irregularities, and other forms of scars.

“Initially, the patient will be asked questions related to skincare and how the scars appeared. The procedure will be thoroughly explained, and the patient's expectations will be managed. Anesthetic cream is applied before treatment,” the doctor explains.

"The treated area will turn red, and there is a slight burning sensation after the procedure. Patients will be advised on what to do and what not to do. The slight redness will turn to brown then peeling may occur five days after treatment. Some patients see a 10% improvement of the scars after one session. However, patient response to the treatment varies,” the doctor continues.

The treatment costs P7,000 for the face and P3,500 for the alar scar.

The Icon Clinic also offers a treatment package of three sessions on the face for P20,000 and three sessions on alar scar for P10,000.

In just one treatment, the patients who will undergo Fraxel Treatments will already see an improvement.

