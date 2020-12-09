Brian Tanchanco & Jade Towse: Music and passion

Talented music artist Joseph Brian de Castro Tanchanco married his eyecatching girlfriend and Kala bandmate, Jade Justine Batoctoy Towse.

Brian and Jade’s celebration matched the synergy of music and passion that brought them together. Branded as “#JBTlove,” the couple met more than seven years ago when Jade, who was born and raised in the UK, came to the country to explore her global opportunities and Filipino heritage.

Since then, the couple, who sport the same-letter initials in their names, have been jamming in love with their Kala band mates.

Principal sponsors: Rafael “Raffy” Yupangco and Zenaida R. “Nedy” Tantoco

Fun cocktail snacks and healthy finger foods courtesy of Brian’s family business Taters and Chimara were served to the limited guests at the gazebo of the regal Palazzo Verde at Vista City, palanggas.

The “unplugged” wedding was a joyful and touching garden ceremony soundtracked by the couple’s groovy music. The wedding rites were officiated by Justice Lisa Sempio-Diy.

The radiant bride looked divine in her Maureen Reeca Cruz gown, dahlings.

The newlywed’s family, led by Sonny Tanchanco, Annie Tanchanco, John Gaddi, Neville Towse and Dollie Towse, celebrated the happy union while observing safety protocols with their relatives, friends, balikbayans and foreign guests from all over the world.

Principal sponsors: Dr. Perry Noble and Corazon Reyes

Principal sponsors were Rafael “Raffy” Yupangco and Rustan’s matriarch Zenaida R. “Nedy” Tantoco, Adrian Batoctoy, Theresa Abad, Andrew Peter Laing, Eva Maria Leighton, Dr. Perry Noble, Corazon Reyes, Dr. Rouel Azores and Evangeline Ngo.

The reception followed at The Byzantine, which was intricately decorated with the couple’s royal vintage aesthetic. The party was filled with ear candy, as Brian performed Michael Jackson’s Rock with You, which is considered his eternal love song for Jade.

The entourage — Cyril Tan and Natasha Redpath, Edward Narvaez and Charlotte Appleby, Yves Bugarin and Rizza Arales — led everyone in the drinking games and danced the night away.

With so many tearjerking moments, Best Man John Paul “JP” Tanchanco and Maid of Honor Jennifer Grace Leighton shared good vibes through their heartwarming speeches. This was paired with a soulful jam rendition of Forever Young by Bob Dylan featuring singer Bing Austria and Brian’s brother, Kala guitarist JP Tanchanco.

John Gaddi with Sonny Tanchanco andAnnie Tanchanco

The wonderful night culminated with a live performance by Flipping Soul Stompers.

And, as they say, all good things must come to an end. The celebration was cut short due to the government-imposed curfew. Still, it signaled the beginning of the beautiful life of the loving couple, palanggas.

Dolly Towse and Neville Towse

JP Tanchanco, Y Bugarin, Cyril Tan, JP Capulong, Brian Tanchanco, Edward Narvaes, Jennifer Grace Leighton, Rizza Arales, Jade Towse-Tanchanco, Anna Seymoun, Natasha Redpath, Charlotte Appleby

Edmund Umali, Wendy Umali, Florencio delaTorre, George Sarakinis, Maritess Tanchanco, Carmela Tanchanco-Fales, Patrick Tanchanco, Jim Fales, Becky Garcia, Jade Towse-Tanchanco, Brian Tanchanco, Annie Carmona

Jovie Yupangco, Patrick Jacinto, Mita Rufino, Kits Reyes, Cora Relova, Honorary Consul of Portugal to the Philippines Tony Rufino

Ina Tanchanco

Justice Lisa Sempio-Diy

Dr. Rouel Azores and Evangeline Ngo

Andrew Peter Laing and Eva Maria Leighton