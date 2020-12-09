Brian Tanchanco & Jade Towse: Music and passion

Talented music artist Joseph Brian de Castro Tanchanco married his eyecatching girlfriend and Kala bandmate, Jade Justine Batoctoy Towse.
Brian and Jade’s celebration matched the synergy of music and passion that brought them together. Branded as “#JBTlove,” the couple met more than seven years ago when Jade, who was born and raised in the UK, came to the country to explore her global opportunities and Filipino heritage.
Since then, the couple, who sport the same-letter initials in their names, have been jamming in love with their Kala band mates.
Fun cocktail snacks and healthy finger foods courtesy of Brian’s family business Taters and Chimara were served to the limited guests at the gazebo of the regal Palazzo Verde at Vista City, palanggas.
The “unplugged” wedding was a joyful and touching garden ceremony soundtracked by the couple’s groovy music. The wedding rites were officiated by Justice Lisa Sempio-Diy.
The radiant bride looked divine in her Maureen Reeca Cruz gown, dahlings.
The newlywed’s family, led by Sonny Tanchanco, Annie Tanchanco, John Gaddi, Neville Towse and Dollie Towse, celebrated the happy union while observing safety protocols with their relatives, friends, balikbayans and foreign guests from all over the world.
Principal sponsors were Rafael “Raffy” Yupangco and Rustan’s matriarch Zenaida R. “Nedy” Tantoco, Adrian Batoctoy, Theresa Abad, Andrew Peter Laing, Eva Maria Leighton, Dr. Perry Noble, Corazon Reyes, Dr. Rouel Azores and Evangeline Ngo.
The reception followed at The Byzantine, which was intricately decorated with the couple’s royal vintage aesthetic. The party was filled with ear candy, as Brian performed Michael Jackson’s Rock with You, which is considered his eternal love song for Jade.
The entourage — Cyril Tan and Natasha Redpath, Edward Narvaez and Charlotte Appleby, Yves Bugarin and Rizza Arales — led everyone in the drinking games and danced the night away.
With so many tearjerking moments, Best Man John Paul “JP” Tanchanco and Maid of Honor Jennifer Grace Leighton shared good vibes through their heartwarming speeches. This was paired with a soulful jam rendition of Forever Young by Bob Dylan featuring singer Bing Austria and Brian’s brother, Kala guitarist JP Tanchanco.
The wonderful night culminated with a live performance by Flipping Soul Stompers.
And, as they say, all good things must come to an end. The celebration was cut short due to the government-imposed curfew. Still, it signaled the beginning of the beautiful life of the loving couple, palanggas.
- Latest