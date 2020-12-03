Jeffrey Rogador remembers Rabiya Mateo's humble beginnings, dies at 42

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine fashion industry was greeted with the shocking news about one of its most recognizable faces. Jeffrey Rogador was announced dead on December 1. He was 42.

In an Instagram post last October, Rogador, a fixture at the Philippine Fashion Week where he became known for creating urban streetwear with a flair, remembered working with Rabiya Mateo as a model before she was crowned as Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

"Humble beginnings make GREAT stories," Rogador wrote.

"I’ve been dressing up a lot of people over the years and seeing some of them grow and blossom beautifully makes me happy in a way i became part of their journey. Wishing you all the best and keep the faith!"

No details yet were given about his death.

Rogador took up Fine Arts from the University of Santo Tomas (UST), where he also used his passion for dance and fashion with the UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe. He did not only dance to his heart's content but also did some designs for the group.

Rogador pursued his formal fashion education at the Fashion Institute of the Philippines and graduated in 2006.

His many feats included landing 6th overall at the 6th edition of the MEGA Young Designers' Competition All Stars and winning the Best Jeans Award for Jeansation 2 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. He also did collaborations with global jeans brands Levi's (for its Go Forth campaign) and Jag Jeans Origins, which was presented to Nina Garcia, "Elle" magazine editor-in-chief and one of the judges of US reality TV show "Project Runway."

His other commissioned collaborations included Binibining Pilipinas, Girbaud Philippines, Converse, Folded & Hung and B143 Apparel.

His love for dance and functional yet aesthetically-appealing clothes landed him stints as costume designer for the contemporary productions of Ballet Manila, including for Martin Lawrance's works "Rebel," "Amid Shadows," "Aria," and "The Winding Road." Rogador also did the costume design for Richard Alston Dance Company London's production of "Red Run."

NotJustALabel.com, a repository of information of designers from all over the world, described Rogador's philosophy.

"His design philosophy isn’t a mere conversion of an unshaken creative and diluting it for the commercial movement. From the idea, the intention is earnest in a desire to exist as a function rather than a flourish. This is why from the very beginning, Jeffrey Rogador has long championed the casting of real people for his campaigns and runway shows," it said.

His last Instagram post on November 19 was a photo of his painting titled "Sunset 2". It is part of his "Art For Help" initiative launched in April. Through the initiative, Rogador hoped to raise funds so he can make lab gowns, scrub suits and masks that he intended to donate to hospitals and medical frontliners.