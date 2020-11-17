THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
KC Concepcion writes poem, designs jewelry for Cagayan typhoon victims
KC Concepcion modeling the jewelry she designed for the benefit of Typhoon Ulysses victims.
KC Concepcion, Avec Moi via Instagram
KC Concepcion writes poem, designs jewelry for Cagayan typhoon victims
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress KC Concepcion is selling items she designed herself from her own jewelry line Avec Moi to raise funds for typhoon victims in Ulysses-hit Cagayan.

"I’m selling ready-made, handcrafted @avecmoijewelry pieces (it usually takes 4 weeks made-to-order), designed by yours truly, for the IMMEDIATE RESCUE & RELIEF efforts in Cagayan, Northern Philippines," she posted on Instagram Sunday.

 

 

KC sampled her creation, the Jardin De Noel "Coin Pendant" necklace crafted from malachite and white diamonds.

The jewelry will be made available to “serious buyers” starting today, according to KC, who will reveal more details soon.

Selections from Avec Moi retail between $1,000 to $2000 (roughly P50,000 to P100,000) each, based on cursory search.

It can be recalled that KC's 26-piece debut jewelry collection sold out instantly back in 2018.

The 35-year-old personally flew to Cagayan and witnessed firsthand the devastation wrought by floodwaters.

 

 

She wrote the following poem inspired by her encounter with typhoon survivors:

“Di ko mawari
Kung san nanggagaling
Ang mga ngiti
Ang tamis ng pagbati
Humiyaw pa sa tuwa
Kumakaway pa ng walang sawa
Sa kabila ng naging sakuna
Nagawa pang kumanta
Nagawa pang magpakasaya...
O bansa ko... Mga Pilipino talaga…”

 

KC CONCEPCION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
KC Concepcion writes poem, designs jewelry for Cagayan typhoon victims
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
It can be recalled that KC's 26-piece debut jewelry collection sold out instantly back in 2018.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
6 days ago
If the shopper won’t come to the store, the store must go to the shopper
By Millet M. Mananquil | 6 days ago
If the shopper won’t come to the store, the store must go to the shopper.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
12 days ago
Less is more: Experts give tips to prevent ‘maskne’
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 12 days ago
The following, said the experts, are some ways on how to prevent mask-caused zits and flare-ups.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
12 days ago
ABS-CBN launches face mask collection
12 days ago
Embattled media network ABS-CBN recently launched its new collection of face masks inspired by its shows.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Exclusive
15 days ago
From pageant season to flu season: Catriona Gray shares secret to staying healthy
By Ratziel San Juan | 15 days ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray relayed her personal tips on strengthening immunity year-round.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Exclusive
18 days ago
Home alone? Bea Alonzo gives lockdown hacks for singles
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 18 days ago
During a recent exclusive e-mail interview with Philstar.com, Bea shared how she keeps her single lady lockdown life busy...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with