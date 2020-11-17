KC Concepcion writes poem, designs jewelry for Cagayan typhoon victims

MANILA, Philippines — Actress KC Concepcion is selling items she designed herself from her own jewelry line Avec Moi to raise funds for typhoon victims in Ulysses-hit Cagayan.

"I’m selling ready-made, handcrafted @avecmoijewelry pieces (it usually takes 4 weeks made-to-order), designed by yours truly, for the IMMEDIATE RESCUE & RELIEF efforts in Cagayan, Northern Philippines," she posted on Instagram Sunday.

KC sampled her creation, the Jardin De Noel "Coin Pendant" necklace crafted from malachite and white diamonds.

The jewelry will be made available to “serious buyers” starting today, according to KC, who will reveal more details soon.

Selections from Avec Moi retail between $1,000 to $2000 (roughly P50,000 to P100,000) each, based on cursory search.

It can be recalled that KC's 26-piece debut jewelry collection sold out instantly back in 2018.

The 35-year-old personally flew to Cagayan and witnessed firsthand the devastation wrought by floodwaters.

She wrote the following poem inspired by her encounter with typhoon survivors:

“Di ko mawari

Kung san nanggagaling

Ang mga ngiti

Ang tamis ng pagbati

Humiyaw pa sa tuwa

Kumakaway pa ng walang sawa

Sa kabila ng naging sakuna

Nagawa pang kumanta

Nagawa pang magpakasaya...

O bansa ko... Mga Pilipino talaga…”