From pageant season to flu season: Catriona Gray shares secret to staying healthy

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray relayed her personal tips on strengthening immunity year-round.

“To perform at my best and to ensure I'm protected, I always make an active effort to care for myself,” the beauty queen said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

“Whether that be physically: supplementing a proper diet with regular vitamin C, enough sleep and exercise as well as following health protocols (hand-washing, wearing of face mask, social distancing) or caring for my mental health. All these things combined allow me to be my best self every day.”

Catriona was announced last Friday as the new brand ambassador for Santé Daily C in line with her image as a fitness inspiration.

Not satisfied with just serving as the brand’s face, the 26-year-old used her voice to promote better health choices.

“Keeping a healthy lifestyle, which starts with eating a well-balanced diet to get the right amounts of important nutrients and vitamins, is important to help maintain a healthy immune system. One of these important nutrients is Vitamin C, which has been featured in supplements due to its promising properties,” Catriona said.

Vitamin C (also known as ascorbic acid) is a water-soluble nutrient found in certain foods, according to the United States-based National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements.

It helps the immune system work properly to protect the body from disease, improves the absorption of iron from plant-based foods and acts as an antioxidant that helps to protect cells from the damage caused by free radicals.

“Now more than ever, it is important for all of us to take good care of our health and overall wellbeing,” Catriona stressed.