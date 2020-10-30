THE BUDGETARIAN
Home alone? Bea Alonzo gives lockdown hacks for singles
Actress Bea Alonzo at her home
Bea Alonzo via Instagram, screenshot
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 30, 2020 - 12:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Just a few more days and it will be Christmas, and many people might be spending it alone in their homes due to the pandemic.

Whatever the season, single people do not have to sign up with the Lonely Hearts Club, affirmed actress Bea Alonzo.

During a recent exclusive e-mail interview with Philstar.com, Bea shared how she keeps her single lady lockdown life busy and happy.

Self-love 

According to Bea, she tries to create a sense of normalcy at home by taking charge of her own health and wellbeing. This includes exercising as often as she could and keeping herself regularly hydrated.

“I moisturize and I try to fix up for my daily meetings by putting on make-up to be able to feel like myself again. As an actress, I was required to put on make up everyday for my shoots. So, staying at home and not being able to do that felt a little different at first.”

Putting on lipstick, Bea added, also gives her a sense of normal life and hope for a better tomorrow. 

“It really boosts my confidence. It’s also good for the mental well-being. Wearing a good lipstick also reminds me that everything is going to be okay,” explained the actress, who was recently launched as the new face behind Avon’s Floral Wonderland lipstick collection. 

Made with naturally-sourced ingredients and nature-inspired scents, the brand’s Naturals line, now available on Avon.ph, offers a wide range of lotions, shampoos, conditioners and body washes with whitening or moisturizing benefits to take care of body from head-to-toe.

Likewise, to inspire women like Bea to make time for things that make them say “I love me,” the direct-selling brand recently launched Sweet Honesty Me, a new variant of the brand’s bestselling Sweet Honesty scent combining the charm of blackberry, the romantic vibe of violet and the sweetness of magnolia.

Try something new 

To not miss her usually busy showbiz schedule that has been slowed by the pandemic, Bea tries to learn new hobbies.

In fact, she is now a self-confessed proud “plantita.”

“Audrey Hepburn once said —- ‘To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.’ When I was wondering why we suddenly became all plantitas, I chanced upon this quote, and it made sense. Aside from all the benefits of plants, of course, I think it’s also because it represents HOPE of a better tomorrow,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Be an active part of community

Whether it is raising funds for COVID-19 frontliners, helping helping women to get livelihood and poor kids to have proper online education via her own I Am Hope Foundation, or helping her friends for a new business or online show, it is very important for Bea to be a part of the community. 

“I am able to do that through giving back with I am hope org… It’s good to be able to feel that you are not alone and that you have a purpose.”

RELATED: Bea Alonzo looks back at rejections, life as an ‘extra’

