Mano, jeepneys: Beauty brand's packaging features 'disappearing' Filipino icons due to pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — For the latest release of beauty brand Nivea, the limited edition packaging for the brand's Crème, Original Care Lip Balm and Strawberry Shine Lip Balm features artworks inspired by the Philippines, expressed in colorful and fun illustrations and patterns.

The Crème tins highlight familiar Pinoy symbols like a rising sun, jeepney, the rice terraces and an illustration of the mano gesture, while still providing the same well-loved paraben- and preservative-free, moisturizing cream.

The lip balms, on the other hand, display traditional patterns taken from Philippine textiles emblazoned on the tubes to encase the balms designed to provide lips with 24-hour melt-in moisture and natural oils.

A portion of the sales of these products will be devoted to helping the education of scholars from the Fairplay For All Foundation.

Using education, sports, and social business as tools, the Fairplay For All Foundation in Payatas aims level the playing field and allow children and their families a chance to make their lives better and break the cycle of poverty.

One of the key projects of the organization is supporting scholars by providing social support through weekly Youth Groups, regular scheduled academic tutoring by their volunteers and community workers and financial aid through the Education Sponsorship Program. But since the closure of academic institutions and their transition to virtual learning due to the pandemic, some children are at an obvious disadvantage.