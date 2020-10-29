THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Mano, jeepneys: Beauty brand's packaging features 'disappearing' Filipino icons due to pandemic
Touching like the mano gesture (left) is not advised as hygiene precaution due to COVID-19 pandemic. Fewer jeepneys (right) are also now plying the streets as more and more people choose to work from home.
Nivea Philippines/Released
Mano, jeepneys: Beauty brand's packaging features 'disappearing' Filipino icons due to pandemic
(Philstar.com) - October 29, 2020 - 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — For the latest release of beauty brand Nivea, the limited edition packaging for the brand's Crème, Original Care Lip Balm and Strawberry Shine Lip Balm features artworks inspired by the Philippines, expressed in colorful and fun illustrations and patterns. 

The Crème tins highlight familiar Pinoy symbols like a rising sun, jeepney, the rice terraces and an illustration of the mano gesture, while still providing the same well-loved paraben- and preservative-free, moisturizing cream.

The lip balms, on the other hand, display traditional patterns taken from Philippine textiles emblazoned on the tubes to encase the balms designed to provide lips with 24-hour melt-in moisture and natural oils.

A portion of the sales of these products will be devoted to helping the education of scholars from the Fairplay For All Foundation.

Using education, sports, and social business as tools, the Fairplay For All Foundation in Payatas aims level the playing field and allow children and their families a chance to make their lives better and break the cycle of poverty.

One of the key projects of the organization  is supporting scholars by providing social support through weekly Youth Groups, regular scheduled academic tutoring by their volunteers and community workers and financial aid through the Education Sponsorship Program. But since the closure of academic institutions and their transition to virtual learning due to the pandemic, some children are at an obvious disadvantage.

FILIPINO TRADITIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
Liz Uy announces engagement in her own style
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Like the trendsetter she’s known as, Liz broke the mold from the usual engagement reveals flaunting rings or the couples...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
8 days ago
Miss Universe Philippines explains design behind crown for 2020 pageant
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 days ago
The pageant organization provided insight into the individual elements of the "Filipina" Crown’s design, which collectively...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
9 days ago
Beauty and the boost: Kathryn Bernardo, Kim Chiu give tips to strengthen immunity
9 days ago
Led by brand ambassador Kathryn Bernardo, the dance challenge is a short and easy dance routine meant to remind everyone to...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Exclusive
9 days ago
How to be hotter as you age: Geneva Cruz shares anti-aging secrets
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
In life, in general, Geneva chooses happiness instead of looking for something she doesn’t have.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
17 days ago
Levi’s launches cute and reusable Hello Kitty face masks in Fall 2020 collection
17 days ago
Fall 2020 marks Sanrio’s 60th Anniversary, and Levi’s® and Hello Kitty® will be celebrating. They teamed...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
19 days ago
WATCH: Women of different sizes star in virtual underwear show
19 days ago
“In this time when you feel the least, we believe you are shaped for more."
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with