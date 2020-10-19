Beauty and the boost: Kathryn Bernardo, Kim Chiu give tips to strengthen immunity

MANILA, Philippines — For the past several months, our new normal life has been defined by doing what we can to prevent the further spread of infection. Whether we cope by staying and working from home, connecting with friends over Zoom, discovering a new hobby, or trying out a new Tiktok dance craze, we are still mindful of the simple things we can do, like regular sanitation of surfaces and frequent handwashing with soap and water, to defend against the pandemic and keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

To help Filipinos prepare and protect themselves, one of the world’s biggest soap brands, Lifebuoy is now back in the Philippines with its effective range of antibacterial handwashes, soaps and sanitizers formulated with Activ Silver+ technology, which uses silver, one of nature’s powerful germ-fighting ingredients, to fight 99.9% of bacteria. In celebration of Handwashing Month this October, the brand has introduced a new dance craze called “Do The Lifebuoy Dance Challenge.”

Led by brand ambassador Kathryn Bernardo, the dance challenge is a short and easy dance routine meant to remind everyone to wash hands regularly. Set to a catchy pop tune, the dance features basic handwashing steps, like washing palms, back of hands, fingers and wrists, mixed together with modern dance moves. It’s a great reminder that good hygiene practices are not a chore, but something fun and enjoyable to do with friends and family.

To liven up the celebrations for Handwashing Month, a nationwide dance contest for the dance challenge is underway throughout October. Simply post your version of the challenge on Facebook or Instagram to get a chance to win P5,000 weekly. Visit the brand’s Facebook page for more details.

Apart from frequent handwashing, actress Kim Chiu makes sure to strengthen her immunity by taking a tablet of the new Berocca Mango-Orange every day. This new limited-edition mango-orange flavor has B vitamins, Ascorbic Acid, calcium, magnesium and zinc that help increase mental sharpness and physical energy to help one through your activities at home.

A glass of multivitamins and minerals from Berocca daily is clinically proven to help Kim gain better concentration and memory as she works from home and outside. The brand is also clinically proven to help decrease bodily fatigue, to give one improved physical performance, so one can get through one’s daily workout.

“We want to bring the whole summer that we missed this year by launching a flavor that will make you feel like you’re at the beach, while also boosting your energy at home.” said Idonnah Genove, the brand’s marketing manager.

Kim will host a series of online fitness and wellness livestreams in the coming weeks. Stay tuned on the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.

