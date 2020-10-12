Leviâ€™s launches cute and reusable Hello Kitty face masks in Fall 2020 collection

MANILA, Philippines — In the summer of 2019, Levi’s® and Hello Kitty® came together to create a collection that was as cute as could be. Now that same cuteness is back.

Fall 2020 marks Sanrio’s 60th Anniversary, and Levi’s® and Hello Kitty® will be celebrating. They teamed up for a fun take on reusable and super cute face masks.

Reusable and reversible, the masks feature elastic ear loops and fun Hello Kitty graphics so you can look good while staying safe.

The Levi’s® x Hello Kitty® collection celebrating optimism and fun launches is now available on Levi.com exclusively.