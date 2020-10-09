WATCH: Women of different sizes star in virtual underwear show

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose recently serenaded models of different shapes and sizes as they recently graced Avon Intimate Apparel’s virtual Femme-Powerment Fashion Show last September 26.

Prior to the event, Avon conducted a casting call for women with different body shapes and sizes. Fifty models were then handpicked to walk the special virtual runway.

Wave 89.1 DJ Debbie Then served as the host, and joining the fashion show were content creator, model and entrepreneur Chelsea Robato; TV and sports reporter Roxanne Montealegre and TV and events host Patricia Reyes.

“Ask yourself, “what goes into my mind when I look in the mirror, naked?” Is it positive, accepting, and affirming? If it is, confidence will easily follow. You only have one pair of breasts; be proud of it! Dress it, flaunt it however you want. Take care of it and give it the right support,” Montealegre said during the question and answer session with Debbie.

The show was the culminating event for the brand’s campaign “Shaped For More,” which aimed to encourage women to “#JoinTheBoobment” and empower them to love the breasts they’re blessed with, no matter what shape or size they may be.

The models proudly and happily walked the runway with the help of Julie Anne’s empowering tunes. The top Filipina artist sang a set featuring songs about loving yourself and being unapologetic about it.

“In this time when you feel the least, we believe you are shaped for more. Whether your breasts are large, round, small, flat, saggy, or perky – nothing will ever stop you from achieving greatness. Those are life-giving pairs, a testament to your unique beauty, a reflection of the journey you’ve triumphed and the milestones ahead; they’re no way your labels and boundaries,” said the brand’s Marketing Director, Anna Garces.

Women empowerment at Digital Fashion Week

Photo release From left: Adam & Eve models wearing the brand's reportedly slimming shapewear; 'Stylista TV' host Katarina Rodriguez.

Actress, model and Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez recently hosted the live segment of leading shapewear brand Adam & Eve at the Singapore-founded Digital Fashion Week Conversations, in partnership with Stylista TV. The live segment was moderated by Charina Widjaja, the Singapore-based founder of Digital Fashion Week.



“Adam & Eve is all about empowering women with its top-of-the-line slimming and shaping undergarments, as our products aid women in losing unhealthy fats, improving curves and ultimately, gaining positive body image and self-esteem. For almost a year now, (the brand) has been patronized by many women through our store on Zalora, and their lives have been touched by the effectiveness of our shapewear brand. Today, we are also launching our very own website (adam-eve.ph), making our brand even more accessible to many women,” said the company’s brand manager Iya Miranda.

The brand, she said, aims to empower women of all body shapes and all kinds of beauty, women with different fashion preferences and fitness goals.

“Of course, with regular use, (our) shapewear has lasting slimming and shaping effects in your body. Each of our shapewear breaks fats into small pieces, drains outs toxins, prevents fats from staying in one place, spreads out the fats to more desirable areas like breast and hip areas, tightens and lifts the butt area and reduces unwanted fat rolls,” Miranda said.



“On an instant level, our shapewear is a styling tool that gives your breasts an instant push, while forming your curves in the right places. It lifts the buttocks area for that instant butt lift, and tightens the legs—which makes you look even better in any stylish clothes of your choice.”

The segment also featured the couture creations of international fashion designer Don Cristobal—showcasing that with the right shapewear, you can look even more gorgeous in a couture gown.



“Stylista TV” host Katarina Rodriguez is ecstatic to have the Filipino shapewear brand on the virtual segment of her show.

“It is important that women have the option to lose weight and improve curves in a safe, healthy way, without cosmetic surgeries,” she enthused.

“I think it is truly amazing when a Filipino clothing brand aims to empower women and improve their self-image, self-esteem and health.” — Video from Avon Philippines