Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Avon launches first mastectomy bra

MANILA, Philippines — For over 25 years, direct-selling company Avon has been fighting against cancer— and for 2020, they’re putting everyone on BOOBwatch. Early detection of breast cancer is potentially lifesaving, and this year is all about making sure that every woman knows the signs, risks, and how to take action against breast cancer— starting from regular breast self-checks. Together, we can prevent more women from suffering from this dreaded disease.

This year is quite special for the company's efforts for breast cancer awareness with the launch of the new Empower Bra, the brand's first-ever mastectomy bra. It’s specially designed with breast cancer survivors in mind. It’s a non-wired nylon microfiber lace bra equipped with soft lining with pockets for prosthesis and cushioned straps for comfort and support. Another unique feature is found in the prosthesis, which is made out of 3D PU foam meant to fit your cup size.

For every pair bought, P50 will be donated to the Philippine Cancer Society, the direct-selling label's longtime partner for their efforts. Through this fruitful partnership, the company has been able to help many breast cancer patients at the Avon-PGH Breast Cancer Clinic, and the brand hopes to help more in the years to come.

Likewise, for every purchase of the Breast Cancer Promise Umbrella and Tote Bag Set and the Evita Watch, P50 will be donated to the Philippine Cancer Society. Coming from the successful “Project Pink Light Night Run” in 2019, the company is hosting several scheduled events aiming to raise P5 million in funds for the Philippine Cancer Society. All events will be streamed live on the brand's Philippines Facebook Page.

'BOOBtalk' (October 10, 3 p.m.)

Hang out with host Myrza Sison, Philippine Cancer Society Executive Director Dr. Rachel Rosario; Breast Cancer Survivor and Practicing Medical Doctor Dr. Gia Sison; the brand's Men’s Club Ambassdor Daniel Matsunaga and TV host and News Anchor Dianne Medina, as they discuss about breast issues and breast care.

'Shaped for More with Morrisette: The Avon BOOBwatch Fundraising Concert' (October 17, 4 p.m.)

Celebrate breast cancer awareness month with delightful tunes by Morrisette Amon.

'#JoinTheBOOBment Manouevres Fitness Dance-a-thon' (October 24, 6 p.m.)

With the help of the Manouevres, dance your way through fighting against breast cancer! Spend a two-hour long class and help our great cause as you sweat it out.

RELATED: Your breasts are blessed: It’s time to bid goodbye to breast insecurity

What to know about breast cancer: Signs, myths, self-exam