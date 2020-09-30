A royal wedding in Negros

We see the world suffering, but still, we get married and have children. That is love.”

I found this quote apt for the nuptials of Negrense royale Ben Scharlin, whose mother Lilia hails from the Vargas-Villanueva clan of Generoso Villanueva, the visionary businessman who built his fortune from sugar and transportation (GV Buses and Taxis). The family also owns the iconic Santa Fe Resort, palanggas.

“It was in Sta. Fe (almost 50 years ago) that I attended the unique and hippie wedding of the groom’s parents — Craig Scharlin and Lilia. Ignoring religious traditions, the couple was barefoot and garbed in floral prints! They were fresh from Berkeley, California, which was the center of the ‘Flower Revolution,”’ shared world traveler Edouard Garcia.

Asia G. Canieso-Sproten, Lilia V. Villanueva, Atty. Loribette Grandea, best man Chaz Requiña

For his bride, Ben chose a Muslim princess, Tengku Jadeeyah Conlu Abang (Adam), of Melayu Maharaja Tabunaway (Tabi’un Nabi) Mindanao Darussalam. She is the daughter of Duli Yang Maha Mulia Paduka Seri Tuanku Lihondo Esmail Adam Maharaja Tabunaway II and Duli Yang Amat Mulia Paduka Seri Tungku Marieta Nor Aishah Mindalano Adam Maharanee Permaisuri of Kesultanan Melayu Mindanao Darussalam.

The Royal House of Maharajah Tabunaway was founded by Sharif Al Maraja, son of Sultan Mohammad Solaiman Iskander Jul Kaarnain Shah, one of the rulers of old Johore, Malaysia. Sharif Ali Maraja married Putri Jamailiyah, a Mindanoan princess. Their union produced two sons, Maharajah Tabunaway and Rajah Mamalu. His Majesty Rajah Tabunaway ruled the kingdom of Mindanao with his brother Rajah Mamalu. It is through Maharajah Tabunaway’s line that Duli Yang Maha Mulia Paduka Seri Tuanku Lihondo Esmail Adam, Maharaja Tabunaway II and his daughter (the princess bride) Yang Teramat Mulia Tengku Jadeedyah Conlu Abang (Adam) descended from. It is recalled in the history book that Maharajah Tabunaway appointed Shariff Kabunasan to be a datu and sultan of Mindanao upon his marriage to his sister Putri Sarabanun and after her death to the Maharajah’s adopted daughter Putri Tonina.

The newlyweds with the groom’s parents Craig and Lilia V. Villanueva

Hey, if that ain’t namedropping, I don’t know what is.

The groom was a sartorial fairytale prince in his white jacket with a Muslim standing collar embroidered in the front and back, while the bride chose a modern pants version of the malong topped with a flowing beaded overcoat by Steve Genzola and Raven Co. The bride held her misbaha, together with a bouquet of white lilies, roses and anthuriums. Adding dazzle to the ceremony was debonair Mayor Manuel M. Escalante III, who officiated the wedding vows. It was heart-wrenching hearing the groom and bride professing their love amid this “apocalypse.”

There were 30 guests and famille members who attended the ceremony and I hope this will be a trend that will extend even after the pandemic because it was, indeed, elegant and intimate. Cheers!

Lorenz Locsin

Mayor Manuel M Escalante III

Solomon Locsin, Keeno Locsin

Girlie Garcia

Edouard Garcia

Nana and Jun Jalbuena

Southern royal Maricris A. Locsin, Maria Lourdes L. Escalante, Katrina Locsin, Susan A. Locsin, Luis C. Locsin