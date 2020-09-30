COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
A royal wedding in Negros
Newlyweds Ben Scharlin and Tengku Jadeeyah Abang (Adam) seal their union with a kiss.
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center
A royal wedding in Negros
MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - September 30, 2020 - 12:00am

We see the world suffering, but still, we get married and have children. That is love.”

I found this quote apt for the nuptials of Negrense royale Ben Scharlin, whose mother Lilia hails from the Vargas-Villanueva clan of Generoso Villanueva, the visionary businessman who built his fortune from sugar and transportation (GV Buses and Taxis). The family also owns the iconic Santa Fe Resort, palanggas.

“It was in Sta. Fe (almost 50 years ago) that I attended the unique and hippie wedding of the groom’s parents — Craig Scharlin and Lilia. Ignoring religious traditions, the couple was barefoot and garbed in floral prints! They were fresh from Berkeley, California, which was the center of the ‘Flower Revolution,”’ shared world traveler Edouard Garcia.

Asia G. Canieso-Sproten, Lilia V. Villanueva, Atty. Loribette Grandea, best man Chaz Requiña

For his bride, Ben chose a Muslim princess, Tengku Jadeeyah Conlu Abang (Adam), of Melayu Maharaja Tabunaway (Tabi’un Nabi) Mindanao Darussalam. She is the daughter of Duli Yang Maha Mulia Paduka Seri Tuanku Lihondo Esmail Adam Maharaja Tabunaway II and Duli Yang Amat Mulia Paduka Seri Tungku Marieta Nor Aishah  Mindalano Adam Maharanee Permaisuri of Kesultanan Melayu Mindanao Darussalam.

The Royal House of Maharajah Tabunaway was founded by Sharif Al Maraja, son of Sultan Mohammad Solaiman Iskander Jul Kaarnain Shah, one of the rulers of old Johore, Malaysia. Sharif Ali Maraja married Putri Jamailiyah, a Mindanoan princess. Their union produced two sons, Maharajah Tabunaway and Rajah Mamalu. His Majesty Rajah Tabunaway ruled the kingdom of Mindanao with his brother Rajah Mamalu. It is through Maharajah Tabunaway’s line that Duli Yang Maha Mulia Paduka Seri Tuanku Lihondo Esmail Adam, Maharaja Tabunaway II and his daughter (the princess bride) Yang Teramat Mulia Tengku Jadeedyah Conlu Abang (Adam) descended from. It is recalled in the history book that Maharajah Tabunaway appointed Shariff Kabunasan to be a datu and sultan of Mindanao upon his marriage to his sister Putri Sarabanun and after her death to the Maharajah’s adopted daughter Putri Tonina.

The newlyweds with the groom’s parents Craig and Lilia V. Villanueva

Hey, if that ain’t namedropping, I don’t know what is.

The groom was a sartorial fairytale prince in his white jacket with a Muslim standing collar embroidered in the front and back, while the bride chose a modern pants version of the malong topped with a flowing beaded overcoat by Steve Genzola and Raven Co.  The bride held her misbaha, together with a bouquet of white lilies, roses and anthuriums. Adding dazzle to the ceremony was debonair Mayor Manuel M. Escalante III, who officiated the wedding vows. It was heart-wrenching hearing the groom and bride professing their love amid this “apocalypse.”

There were 30 guests and famille members who attended the ceremony and I hope this will be a trend that will extend even after the pandemic because it was, indeed, elegant and intimate. Cheers!

Lorenz Locsin
Mayor Manuel M Escalante III
Solomon Locsin, Keeno Locsin
Girlie Garcia
Edouard Garcia
Nana and Jun Jalbuena
Southern royal Maricris A. Locsin, Maria Lourdes L. Escalante, Katrina Locsin, Susan A. Locsin, Luis C. Locsin
Rene Hinojales, genealogist Ramon Severino Conlu Jr.

ROYAL WEDDING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Bulgari accesorizes the SBD, the everyday dress & other trends
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 1 hour ago
Loungewear has dominated our home hallways for the past six months, but those sick of athleisure (raise your hands!) and yearning...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 hour ago
A royal wedding in Negros
By Maurice Arcache | 1 hour ago
Ben Scharlin & Tengku Abang
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 hour ago
And the beat goes on for Dr. William Chua with crucible-finale show
By Igan Dâ€™Bayan | 1 hour ago
Crucible Gallery and Finale Art File team up for their first post-lockdown show titled ‘Puso,’ featuring the work...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Sponsored
9 hours ago
LIST: Self-care indulgences are just a click away on BeautyScout.com
9 hours ago
Now more than ever, a sound body and mind can help us through these trying times and be a positive force to those around...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
4 days ago
World Balance Nxt Gear Collection is designed to protect
4 days ago
Introducing World Balance’s Nxt Gear Collection.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
5 days ago
From gut health, good bacteria now also used for skincare 
5 days ago
From a type of dietary fiber valued for keeping the colon and the digestive system healthy by feeding friendly bacteria into...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with