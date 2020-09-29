COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Photo Release
LIST: Self-care indulgences are just a click away on BeautyScout.com
(Philstar.com) - September 29, 2020 - 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — To cope with the daily stressors this ongoing pandemic has brought on—whether it be anxiety and worry over health and safety or endless meetings with work-from-home setups—maintaining a healthy relationship with yourself is of utmost importance.

This means prioritizing self-care.

Now more than ever, a sound body and mind can help us through these trying times and be a positive force to those around us.

Apart from getting the right amount of sleep, keeping physically active through exercise, and eating the proper food with healthier choices, sometimes it’s also about the little indulgences that give us something to be excited about on the daily. It might be a fresh tube of lipstick you can slick on for your video meetings, a new scented candle that reminds you of your travels, or even a set of crisp sheets that make lounging around at home rejuvenating. 

Find joy in these everyday things can easily uplift your spirits and calm anxieties:

Be video call ready

Don’t be afraid to turn on your camera! From lip treatments, to dry shampoo, to a pop of color, these hair and lip goodies will help you get ready for your next virtual meeting.

The eyes have it

Who says you can’t wear makeup even with a face mask on? When the rest of your face is hidden away, play up your eyes with brow makeup and add drama with full lashes.

Acne be gone

For those often stepping out, wearing a mask for hours on end can cause pores to be blocked, which could lead to breakouts. Get a little help with your mask-acne with these tried-and-tested skincare products.

Get glowing

Staying indoors with the drying effects of your AC could lead to dull skin. Rejuvenate with hydrating, moisturizing, and anti-aging skincare essentials that also feel like a spa-day for your face.

At-home treatments

Can’t see your derma for your routine treatments just yet? Use these beauty tools—sculpting bars, amethyst wands, and more—for a mini facial in the safety of your own home.

Instant stress relief

Take time to relax with a long shower or bath, complete with a set of luxurious towels on hand and a whiff of aromatic scents.    

While staying home and social distancing are still the imperative, getting these essentials and little luxuriesstraight to your doorstep is just a click away on BeautyScout.com.

Add to cart now and get P200 off your total order with PROMO CODE: BSTAR200. Valid from September 28 to October 15, one time use only per registered account. Applicable to all regular-priced items, with a minimum total spend of P2,000, inclusive of shipping fee.

Beauty Scout has indeed #ScoutedForYou beauty, skincare and wellness must-haves that lets you put self-care at the top of your to-do list!

 

To get your hands on the latest beauty, skincare, and wellness must-haves—and contribute to a great cause while you shop, visit http://www.beautyscout.com today. For more information follow @beautyscoutph on Facebook and Instagram.

