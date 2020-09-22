Uniqlo's AIRism face masks now available in Philippines in different sizes

MANILA, Philippines — Global apparel retailer Uniqlo recently announced the availability of its AIRism Mask in the Philippines starting last September 18 in all stores nationwide and its online store.

Each pack contains three masks and retails for Php 590. It comes in small (recommended size for kids), medium (for small adult faces) and large (for regular adult dimensions) and is available in black and white.

The center of the AIRism mask employs a filter which aims to deliver a bacterial filtration efficiency of 99%, blocking droplets and protecting the skin from bacteria, virus-contaminated particles and pollen while the filter is AIRism mesh fabric. In addition, the triple-layer structure has a UPF 50+ rating, which reportedly it cuts 90% of ultraviolet rays.

The mask is machine washable and retains its efficacy after 20 times of washing at 40 degrees using regular household detergent. The inner AIRism layer is free of the stiffness or thickness typical of non-woven and cotton masks, reducing stress and the triple-layer mesh structure keeps the mask light and thin, optimizing breathability. The mask is part of the brand's commitment to enhance people’s daily live through LifeWear.

The label, however, does not guarantee that the mask safeguards completely against infection (infiltration). Avoid wearing the mask during strenuous exercise and physical activity or directly under the hot sun. The mask does not replace medical grade masks.