Discover beauty by the richness of nature with the all-new Cream Silk Ultra Conditioner

MANILA, Philippines — Now more than ever, Filipinas are looking to nature to find the beauty solutions they need. However, it can be difficult to find a product that gives the best of both worlds: the potent results that can be created by technology with the trusted, tender care our natural surroundings can give.

Harnessing the full power of nature, Cream Silk unveils its first-ever conditioner inspired by the lusciousness that Mother Earth has to offer: Cream Silk Rich Organic Powerfusion Ultra Conditioner.

The country’s number 1 haircare brand combines its signature conditioning technology with organic balms and luxurious natural oils in one product, for naturally luscious hair that blooms with life.

“For the past 35 years, Cream Silk has given modern Filipinas the best solutions to make sure their hair is always at its ultimate,” says Carlos Corrales, senior brand manager for Cream Silk.

“This year, we are proud to introduce our first-ever conditioner that combines our potent conditioning technology and the power of nature to help even more of our Cream Silk women unlock the secret to luscious moisturized hair," he added.

Expertly designed with Cream Silk’s advanced technology, Cream Silk Rich Organic Powerfusion is also fortified with select natural ingredients.

Its two variants, Rich Moisture and Rich Lustre, are made with organic balms that are known to moisturize dry surfaces and natural oils which are known to add shine and lustre.

The Rich Moisture Ultra Conditioner uses shea balm, Damascena rose oil, and hibiscus and honeysuckle extract known to smoothen dry and coarse hair.

The Rich Lustre Ultra Conditioner is created with almond nut balm, cinnamon leaf oils, and bamboo and aloe extracts, known to add shine and for a healthy glow.

Both the Rich Moisture and Rich Lustre Ultra Conditioners are created with sunflower seed oil, which naturally penetrates hair to the core, to nourish each strand from within.

Each product contains potent natural and organic ingredients and is formulated with Cream Silk’s rich conditioning, offering no compromise between science and nature to give Filipinas the lusciousness and richness their hair needs.

With the new Cream Silk Rich Organic Powerfusion Ultra Conditioner, Filipinas can indulge in the power of nature and discover lusciously beautiful and nourished hair like never before.

Cream Silk Rich Organic Powerfusion Ultra Conditioners are available for P150.50 SRP (150mL bottle) in all supermarkets, department stores, drug stores, and e-commerce channels nationwide.

For more information, visit creamsilk.com.ph, or follow Cream Silk in Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ creamsilkph and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ creamsilkph/.