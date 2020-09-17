COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Discover beauty by the richness of nature with the all-new Cream Silk Ultra Conditioner
Harnessing the full power of nature, Cream Silk unveils its first-ever conditioner inspired by the lusciousness that Mother Earth has to offer:
Photo Release
Discover beauty by the richness of nature with the all-new Cream Silk Ultra Conditioner
(Philstar.com) - September 17, 2020 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Now more than ever, Filipinas are looking to nature to find the beauty solutions they need. However, it can be difficult to find a product that gives the best of both worlds: the potent results that can be created by technology with the trusted, tender care our natural surroundings can give.

Harnessing the full power of nature, Cream Silk unveils its first-ever conditioner inspired by the lusciousness that Mother Earth has to offer: Cream Silk Rich Organic Powerfusion Ultra Conditioner.

The country’s number 1 haircare brand combines its signature conditioning technology with organic balms and luxurious natural oils in one product, for naturally luscious hair that blooms with life.

“For the past 35 years, Cream Silk has given modern Filipinas the best solutions to make sure their hair is always at its ultimate,” says Carlos Corrales, senior brand manager for Cream Silk.

“This year, we are proud to introduce our first-ever conditioner that combines our potent conditioning technology and the power of nature to help even more of our Cream Silk women unlock the secret to luscious moisturized hair," he added.

Expertly designed with Cream Silk’s advanced technology, Cream Silk Rich Organic Powerfusion is also fortified with select natural ingredients.

Its two variants, Rich Moisture and Rich Lustre, are made with organic balms that are known to moisturize dry surfaces and natural oils which are known to add shine and lustre.

  • The Rich Moisture Ultra Conditioner uses shea balm, Damascena rose oil, and hibiscus and honeysuckle extract known to smoothen dry and coarse hair.
  • The Rich Lustre Ultra Conditioner is created with almond nut balm, cinnamon leaf oils, and bamboo and aloe extracts, known to add shine and for a healthy glow.

Both the Rich Moisture and Rich Lustre Ultra Conditioners are created with sunflower seed oil, which naturally penetrates hair to the core, to nourish each strand from within.

Each product contains potent natural and organic ingredients and is formulated with Cream Silk’s rich conditioning, offering no compromise between science and nature to give Filipinas the lusciousness and richness their hair needs.

With the new Cream Silk Rich Organic Powerfusion Ultra Conditioner, Filipinas can indulge in the power of nature and discover lusciously beautiful and nourished hair like never before.

Cream Silk Rich Organic Powerfusion Ultra Conditioners are available for P150.50 SRP (150mL bottle) in all supermarkets, department stores, drug stores, and e-commerce channels nationwide.

 

For more information, visit creamsilk.com.ph, or follow Cream Silk in Facebook https://www.facebook.com/creamsilkph and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/creamsilkph/.

CREAM SILK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
1 hour ago
Discover beauty by the richness of nature with the all-new Cream Silk Ultra Conditioner
1 hour ago
Harnessing the full power of nature, Cream Silk unveils its first-ever conditioner inspired by the lusciousness that Mother...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 day ago
The twists and turns of our pandemic journey
By Sheree Gotuaco | 1 day ago
Coming from a brick-and-mortar background, with our brands Freeway, Ensembles and Solo, we have transitioned to fashion ...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Natural beauty is more ‘in’ than ever
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | September 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Beauty-wise, the quarantine made me want to shift to brands that are clean, green and natural.
1 day ago
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Sponsored
2 days ago
Why skin care matters – even with a face mask on
By Gerald Dizon | 2 days ago
Know how to self care with skin care, despite the face mask.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Sponsored
8 days ago
Newest online beauty destination lets shoppers give back to others
8 days ago
Today, there is now a one-stop shop for all lifestyle needs. This is Beauty Scout, the newest online destination for well-curated...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
8 days ago
Dressing up safely for the pandemic
By Millet M. Mananquil | 8 days ago
Tryst and Una Ricci team up to offer masks, PPEs, coveralls and Scentsor N9 Pure Silver, an FDA-certified spray from the UK...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with