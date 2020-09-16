COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Work-from-home STAPLES you can wear long after quarantine
Ben Chan, the "royal" of the retail world
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center
Work-from-home STAPLES you can wear long after quarantine
MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - September 16, 2020 - 12:00am

The “royal” of the retail world Ben Chan gave us more reasons to dress up for work (at home) with the launch of Cotton On and Charles & Keith’s latest collections.

Cotton On’s work-from-home staples, palanggas, is all about breezy dressing. Get ready for some pretty dresses, skirts and shorts in pastel and neutral colors.

The men’s collection features comfy tees you can layer. Check out the Basic Tees, the updated versions of your favorite Brunswick and Vintage Prep shirts.  The  “look good, feel good” tee holds its shape, wear after wear.  Cotton On uses sustainably sourced cool cotton.

You can pair all these tees and tops with Cotton On denims.  Choose from black jeans, ripped jeans, straight, skinny, slim and denim joggers in a vintage look and wash that we’ve all come to love.

Tee-rific: Cotton On’s new collection is all about casual dressing.

Ladies can opt for skinny jeans, flared, the return of the high-waist jeans, boyfriend jeans, ripped and hot mom styles!

Check out the Cotton On and Charles & Keith stores at Alabang Town Center, Ayala  Cebu, Ayala UP Town Center, Bonifacio High Street, Century Mall’s, Eastwood, and  Festival,  Greenbelt 3, KCC Zamboanga, Lucky Chinatown, Robinsons Place Manila, Robinsons Magnolia, all SM Malls, Solenad 3, TriNoma and soon to open in SM Mall of Asia and Ayala Bay Mall.

Bravo! Ben Chan, you did it again!

Woven wonder: Charles & Keith's woven bag in Cognac brown

* * *

Follow Cotton On and Charles & Keith on Facebook and Instagram.

Golden hour: Charles & Keith’s woven crossbody bag paired with mustard slingback
Printed matter: Tees, skirts and denims from Cotton On
Jean-ius: Skinny, high-waist and ripped jeans
Denim rules: Slim and denim joggers in the authentic vintage and washes

