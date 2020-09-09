Lifewear for the new normal

Ultra-light parkas that protect you from all kinds of weather, comfy stretch ankle pants and air-light tops Uniqlo’s LifeWear 2020 fall/winter collection has every possible option you need for the new normal, whether you’re working from home or out and about.

What I really appreciate about the Japanese brand is that, season after season, they never stop trying to innovate and improve their pieces while minimizing the environmental impact of their clothing. Fabrics get lighter. Fit is comfier. Collabs with various artists make design better.

This season's theme, “Sustainable Cities,” was inspired by concepts that Uniqlo says impact customer needs, wants, and aspirations: the outdoors, work and craft, and art and design.

Art and design

Inspiration: The cross-pollination that takes place between architecture, furniture and fashion design.

Innovation: Art and Design is about creating a modern uniform that's timeless, urban and cool, solving the need for apparel that merges professionalism and chic comfort.

Key pieces: The wrinkle-resistant rayon blouse, chiffon pleated long skirt, extra-fine cotton broadcloth striped shirt, extra-fine merino V-neck sweaters for men, and Smart ankle pants with two-way stretch fabric that expands vertically and horizontally.

Work and craft

Inspiration: Social sustainability, with recycling, upcycling, reducing waste and maximizing the use of resources inspiring the design language, choices and materials of the clothes.

Innovation: The individual pieces are modular, versatile, and easy to combine and layer. Designed for functionality and comfort, Work and Craft is simple yet versatile.

Key pieces: Uniqlo’s Random ribbed crewneck short-sleeved T-shirt, jersey relaxed jacket, Smart ankle pants, flannel long-sleeved shirt, water-repellent Mountain parka, and EZY colored jeans with its tapered, skinny fit.

The outdoors

Inspiration: Urban landscapes and recreational areas

Innovation: Uniqlo has combined the performance of outerwear and sportswear with the liveliness of street wear to come up with new urban wear. Technical fabrics protect the wearer in different climates and from different types of weather.

Key pieces: The Airism V-neck short-sleeve long T-shirt, Ultra-Stretch Active ankle-length pants and shorts, pocket-able UV cut parka, Ultra Light Down cocoon parka, and Dry-EX shirts.

Airism

Innovation: With its comfort-conditioning technology, Airism fabric is breathable and cool to the touch, moisture releasing and deodorizing, absorbent and quick drying, smooth and stretchable.

Key pieces: Uniqlo Airism’s moisture-wicking, antimicrobial and anti-odor bra camisole, seamless cardigan, polo shirt made with quick-dry fabric, full-zip hoodie, and Airism cotton oversized crewneck shirt.

Uniqlo x Hana Tajima

Created by New York-based fashion designer Hana Tajima, the collection expresses the world's rich cultural diversity through elegant forms and an easy fit.

Uniqlo x ines de la Fressange

Global style icon Ines de la Fressange’s latest collection is inspired by women who symbolize freedom and independence in the 1970s: 100-percent-silk blouses and wrap dresses are wardrobe essentials for the sophisticated woman.

Uniqlo u

In the Uniqlo Paris R&D center, artistic director Christophe Lemaire and his team reimagine everyday clothing using innovative materials and contemporary silhouettes in the pursuit of a simplified, modern wardrobe.

* * *

For more about the 2020 fall/winter collection, visit uniqlo.com and Uniqlo stores nationwide.

* * *

Follow the author on Instagram @theresejamoragarceau and Facebook (Therese Jamora-Garceau).