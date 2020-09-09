COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Art, travel and superstars in happier times
Takashi Murakami and his iconic “Mr. DOB” cartoon sculptures
Photos by Alex Van Hagen powered by MAC Center
Art, travel and superstars in happier times
MY LIPS ARE SEALED...SOMETIMES - Maurice Arcache (The Philippine Star) - September 9, 2020 - 12:00am

One of the many things we miss in this quarantine is the art exhibits, travel, and yes, those name-droppable international superstars that all now seem years away.

What keeps me (and I guess most of you) going are the memories of our favorite people, places and events. There never seemed to be enough time to enjoy all of them. Now, all we can do is dream.

Thankfully, I have a hoard of such memories and fantastic photographs to share as mementoes of those wonderful nights. (Warning: This piece will make you feel nostalgic.)

Jaime Ponce de Leon, Sophie Kew

Top of my list was one weekend in Hong Kong that feels so long ago. Just the idea of seeing all those beautiful sights make me wax poetic.

On that very special weekend, I was lucky enough to fly in with Jaime Ponce de Leon, founder and director of the trés chic León Gallery, the most trusted auction house in Manila. With him was an art-obsessed group that included furniture and interiors mogul Timothy Tan, his beloved special friend Erica Nocom, architect Ed Calma and his sophisticated wife Suzie.

The setting was none other than the upscale China Club, the retro-Deco palace founded by mogul David Tang that’s also a Michelin-star resto and an art showcase. Guest of honor was, of course, Japanese contemporary art star, the shy Takashi Murakami, one of the best-selling artists of all time. Murakami popularized “Superflat Art” featuring manic flowers and man-eating mice. He is photographed with celebrities the world over with his trademark “Palms Out” hand gesture, which his friends and fans gamely join in.

Shanghai collector Chong Zhou

Surrounding him were an adoring crowd of Asian collectors who follow the globe-trotting Murakami zealously.  The select group was treated to a fabulous 15-course dinner, as well as rooftop partying at the legendary location. Which deserves a wow!

Guests included art maven Sophie Kew, Shanghai-based Murakami-enthusiast Chong Zhou and Shin Kitahara, president of KaiKai Kiki, Murakami’s gallery and artistic think-tank.

KaiKai KiKi president Shin Kitahara with Erica Nocom

León Gallery announced that its “Magnificent September Auction 2020” is scheduled on Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. at León Gallery. That’s something that is thankfully going on strong.

As Murakami announced that night, “Change the Rule.” Indeed, many changes will be taking place in years to come, palanggas.

What’s not to love in the world of art?

Suzie and Ed Calma
Timothy Tan
Murakami surrounded by adoring Asian collectors.

 

AIR TRAVEL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Dressing up safely for the pandemic
By Millet M. Mananquil | 1 hour ago
Tryst and Una Ricci team up to offer masks, PPEs, coveralls and Scentsor N9 Pure Silver, an FDA-certified spray from the UK...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Lifewear for the new normal
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | September 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Uniqlo’s LifeWear 2020 fall/winter collection has every possible option you need, whether you’re working from home or out and about.
1 hour ago
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 hour ago
Blackpink in Tiffany HardWear is No. 1 trending music video
By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 1 hour ago
K-pop girl group Blackpink wear Tiffany’s HardWear collection in their No. 1 trending music video on YouTube, Ice Cream,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
1 day ago
Catriona Gray fulfills dream to do underwater fashion shoot
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's dream to do an underwater shoot finally came true as she revealed her experience doing...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
7 days ago
There’s a farmers’ produce market at SM Aura Premier
By Maurice Arcache | 7 days ago
SM Aura Premier launched the first leg of Farmers’ Produce Market at the Skypark.
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
7 days ago
How do top stars keep fit and sexy?
By Monique Toda | 7 days ago
The famous IU diet, named after the K-pop queen and actress, consists of an apple for breakfast, one sweet potato for lunch,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with