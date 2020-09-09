Blackpink in Tiffany HardWear is No. 1 trending music video

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group Blackpink wear Tiffany’s HardWear collection in their No. 1 trending music video on YouTube, Ice Cream, featuring Selena Gomez.

Blackpink is one of the highest-ranking K-pop girl groups, with a history of breaking numerous online records in terms of music video viewership within a short span of time. Within just a few days, the new Ice Cream video has almost reached 200 million views.

Wrap and roll: Tiffany & Co. HardWear wrap necklace

Tiffany’s HardWear chains in 18k yellow gold are draped all over the necks and wrists of Blackpink. Elegantly subversive, the chain-link pieces capture the spirit of the women of New York City.

Blackpink wear three statement pieces: The Tiffany HardWear wrap necklace, which is both refined and rebellious with its padlock and kettlebell charms; the bold HardWear wrap bracelet, a modern interpretation of an archival design from 1971 that also sports the same charms; and the HardWear link bracelet, in which large gauge links — unique to the HardWear collection — create a bracelet that embodies the NYC’s industrial spirit.

Hit the links: Tiffany HardWear link bracelet; Tiffany & Co. is located in Greenbelt 4 and Rustan’s.

