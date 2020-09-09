Blackpink in Tiffany HardWear is No. 1 trending music video

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop girl group Blackpink wear Tiffany’s HardWear collection in their No. 1 trending music video on YouTube, Ice Cream, featuring Selena Gomez.
Blackpink is one of the highest-ranking K-pop girl groups, with a history of breaking numerous online records in terms of music video viewership within a short span of time. Within just a few days, the new Ice Cream video has almost reached 200 million views.
Tiffany’s HardWear chains in 18k yellow gold are draped all over the necks and wrists of Blackpink. Elegantly subversive, the chain-link pieces capture the spirit of the women of New York City.
Blackpink wear three statement pieces: The Tiffany HardWear wrap necklace, which is both refined and rebellious with its padlock and kettlebell charms; the bold HardWear wrap bracelet, a modern interpretation of an archival design from 1971 that also sports the same charms; and the HardWear link bracelet, in which large gauge links — unique to the HardWear collection — create a bracelet that embodies the NYC’s industrial spirit.
* * *
Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store is located in Greenbelt 4, Ayala Center, Makati. Tiffany shops are also located within Rustan’s Makati and Rustan’s Shangri-La Plaza.
