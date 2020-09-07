Catriona Gray fulfills dream to do underwater fashion shoot

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's dream to do an underwater shoot finally came true as she revealed her experience doing it for a fashion magazine cover.

As seen in the behind-the-scenes video of local fashion magazine Mega, Catriona said she was excited upon learning about the shoot's concept.

"When I first heard the concept, sobrang na-excite ako," Catriona said.

"It's always been a dream concept of mine. And so when Mega came with the concept for the September issue and also what it represented, I was super, super game," she added.

Catriona admitted that the shoot was not easy.

"I know that it looks very placid and graceful underwater, but [there was] a lot of work just to stay under there because your body is naturally buoyant," she recalled.

"It wants to rise up, and then the dress, and then the hair, and then the bubbles."

She then compare the coronavirus lockdown to the feeling of being underwater. She added that people should never forget this time and to thank the people who sacrificed their lives due to the pandemic.

"We're not quite there yet, but I feel like once we do break that surface... And it does require effort to get up there, [it] requires knowing the direction which you're going to," she said.

"But once we break that surface, like that breath of relief that we'll take as an individual, even as a nation, will be one that will allow us to really... One, be grateful for the air in our lungs because you don't miss it until it's gone, and two, also give us this new clarity of the world that we're in."