Catriona Gray fulfills dream to do underwater fashion shoot
A scene from Catriona Gray's underwater fashion shoot.
Mega Magazine via Facebook, screenshot
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 7, 2020 - 3:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's dream to do an underwater shoot finally came true as she revealed her experience doing it for a fashion magazine cover. 

As seen in the behind-the-scenes video of local fashion magazine Mega, Catriona said she was excited upon learning about the shoot's concept.  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Against all odds, we rise. ???? This has to be my all time, dream shoot. Thank you thank you thank you @mega_magazine for giving me the chance to be in my element and speak my truth. Such an honor to be the face of #TheNewPhase In victory and adversity, courageous #CatrionaGray knows no other direction—onward and upward is the only way to go.??? ??? Known for always looking at the silver linings, the beauty queen points out to her faith, gratitude, and benevolence to keep her hopeful amid the adversities of life. "What has been giving me joy is magnifying the good. It is a choice at the end of the day."??? ?? Download the digital issue now via Readly, Zinio, Magzter and Press Reader. You may also place your orders via email at order@onemega.com or buy the print copy online via Lazada and Shopee.? ???? ??? Creative direction JANN PASCUA??? Fashion direction and styling JEB FRONDA??? Makeup JELLY EUGENIO??? Hair BRENT SALES??? Shoot coordination MJ ALMERO??? Photographer: DOOKIE DUCAY Photography assistants HERSON PANTALEON VARGAS and RONEL NILA??? Cover Story by Kim Reyes Palanca Special thanks to MAYOR FRANCIS ZAMORA, KERI ZAMORA, CORNERSTONE PRESIDENT ERICKSON RAYMUNDO, CORNERSTONE VP JEFF VADILLO, JAYSON SARMIENTO, and PHER MOYA of CORNERSTONE ENTERTAINMENT??? Shot on location at THE SCUBA STUDIO??? Draped dress by NERIC BELTRAN??? ? #MEGAHasChanged??? #TheNewPhase

A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray) on

 

 

"When I first heard the concept, sobrang na-excite ako," Catriona said.

"It's always been a dream concept of mine. And so when Mega came with the concept for the September issue and also what it represented, I was super, super game," she added. 

Catriona admitted that the shoot was not easy.

"I know that it looks very placid and graceful underwater, but [there was] a lot of work just to stay under there because your body is naturally buoyant," she recalled.

"It wants to rise up, and then the dress, and then the hair, and then the bubbles."

She then compare the coronavirus lockdown to the feeling of being underwater. She added that people should never forget this time and to thank the people who sacrificed their lives due to the pandemic. 

"We're not quite there yet, but I feel like once we do break that surface... And it does require effort to get up there, [it] requires knowing the direction which you're going to," she said. 

"But once we break that surface, like that breath of relief that we'll take as an individual, even as a nation, will be one that will allow us to really... One, be grateful for the air in our lungs because you don't miss it until it's gone, and two, also give us this new clarity of the world that we're in."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

